Video: Is 2016 the year of the smart home?

We've been talking about smart homes for years, but has the technology finally caught up to the dream of a techno-home?

Our experts comb through the big reveals of CES 2016 - the biggest tech show of the year - to pluck out the tech that we might see crossing the threshold this year, and ask: is this the year that we see truly smart homes?

Controlling your entire house with your phone or tablet might still be an expensive ask, but there's no doubt that the internet of things is putting chips in thousands of everyday objects and that we're moving ever closer to a home that technophiles have previously only dreamed of.