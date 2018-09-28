Design is at the crux for sustainable urbanisation at Dell Designathon 2.0

American tech giant Dell recently organized a 24-hour challenge— Designathon 2.0 in collaboration with Association of Designers of India (ADI).

As the name suggests, the Designathon 2.0 is a challenge for companies that depend on design-led innovation for their product solutions. The participants get a designated theme for the challenge, and this time it was ‘enabling human progress through design for sustainable urbanization’. The competition is not limited to just one vertical, it ranges from architecture to engineering, manufacturing, fashion & lifestyle to Media & Entertainment.

The competition received over 339 registrations across four cities—Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Bangalore.

The event saw submissions of 40 creative and intuitive ideas & designs for sustainability. Dell provided their high-end products from Precision line-up of workstations—Precision Tower 5820 and the Dell 43-inch Ultra HD 4K monitor to the participants.

In addition to this, Dell also hosted ‘Design Circle’—a mentorship program delivered via workshops for shortlisted teams to augment their design thinking before competing in the challenge.

The event concluded with four winners from each city across different verticals. The winners were team Hackerspace from Mumbai, team Agribazaar from Delhi team Satyam Engineering from Hyderabad and team Boiled Corn Productions from Bengaluru.