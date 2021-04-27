Cyberpunk 2077: A Game of the Year Edition announced by CD Projekt Red

Cyberpunk 2077 from CD Projekt Red finally launched after many delays on December 10, 2020. It released to harsh criticism where both critics and players complained about the massive bugs in the game.

The developers have since then introduced a series of updates and patches fixing bugs and broken features. And now the developers have announced Cyberpunk 2077: A Game of the Year that will include all the updates and fixes the developers have introduced up until now.

CD Projekt Red wrote in a press release that the definitive version of Cyberpunk 2077 is coming this fall. "For players who want the full Cyberpunk experience, this has all the content we’ve released so far in one place. It includes Patch 1.1, Patch 1.2, and every hotfix we’ve made over the past 6 months to stop people from refunding their copy. It’s the complete incomplete edition." reads the press release from CD Projekt Red.

"Whether you loved it or hated it, we can all agree that Cyberpunk 2077 was undeniably one of the games that came out last year. It was a great surprise and we think that’s something to honor.”

We wrote in our review that besides the unfortunate mechanical missteps, Cyberpunk 2077 is an ambitious and deeply enjoyable RPG that evokes comforting comparisons to the good old days of Fallout and Deus Ex. It comes with great graphics, immersive simulator systems, and gripping quest design.

Hence this Cyberpunk 2077: A Game of the Year, could actually be a good place to step into the world of the game for those that have yet to play the game. In fact, CEO Adam Kicinski has said that the company will keep updating the game to keep it from dying. This new edition of the game means it could be a good option for those that played the game when it released to revisit it.