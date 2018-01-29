Coolpad slashes prices for Cool 1 Dual, Note 5 and Note 5 Lite

Coolpad today announced a price cut on three smartphone models-- Coolpad Cool 1, Coolpad Note 5 and Coolpad Note 5. The Coolpad Cool 1 comes int 3GB RAM and 4GB RAM variants, which has received a price cut of up to Rs 6000 and Rs 4000 respectively. The Coolpad Note 5 and Note 5 Lite are now less by up to Rs 4000.

The three phones with revised prices will go up on sale starting January 29. The final price of the phones are down to Rs 7999 for Coolpad Cool 1 Dual 3GB variant, Rs 8999 for Coolpad Cool 1 Dual 4GB variant, Rs 7,999 for the Note 5 and Rs 5999 for the Note 5 Lite.

The Coolpad Cool 1 Dual has a 5.5-inch full HD display and runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB storage. For optics, it has dual 13MP sensors on the back, and a 4000mAh battery.

The Coolpad Note 5 also has 5.5-inch full HD display. It runs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM and 32GB storage. It has a 4010 mAh battery.

The Coolpad Note 5 Lite has a 5-inch HD display, a MediaTek MT6735 SoC coupled with 3GB RAM and 16GB storage. It has a 2500mAh battery.

These smartphones will be available at discounted prices, exclusively on Amazon.in. Apart from that Coolpad is also offering a 0% interest EMI on Cool 1 (3GB variant ), Note 5, Note 5 Lite and a discount of INR 500 on handset exchange only on Cool 1 ( 32GB) and Note 5 Lite.