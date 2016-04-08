8 uses for your old Windows XP PC

It's been two years since Microsoft stopped releasing security updates for Windows XP, which first landed on PCs 15 years ago.

The anniversary serves as another annual reminder that you're swimming in dangerous waters if you're using Windows XP to access the internet. If a new strand of malware infects your machine, well, you're on your own.

You can, of course, continue using your PC running the creaky-at-the-knees operating system, but doing so ramps up the risk to your security and privacy.

Over time, support for your favorite apps will end too, so perhaps an alternative approach is called for. That approach obviously means moving on from Windows XP, either to a new version of Windows or even a completely different platform.

But what does the future hold for your trusty old PC? Read on to find out what to do with it should you decide to finally part ways with XP.