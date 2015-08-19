Build the best video editing PC possible for £500

Despite all the buzz laptop makers generate about how fantastic their products are, the truth remains that a desktop computer will perform better at video editing and most resource hungry tasks than its portable counterpart at any given price point.

There are a couple of reasons for that: A desktop PC is not constrained as much as a laptop by power or space limitations, and while the desktop market might be contracting, it is still bigger than the laptop one. Bigger markets usually translate into cheaper component prices.

That said, the dilemma concerning whether to build or buy your next rig remains. Again, there are a few good reasons to actually buy a computer for video editing purposes, believe it or not, even if you're a seasoned veteran.

Check out our list of best video editing software

You save time, reduce the risk of frying components (or slicing open your finger), you often get a "free" operating system, it cuts the risk of running into incompatibilities (aka hardware gremlins) and you often only need to deal with one shop (rather than a fair few).

Today though, we're on a mission to build you the best rig for £500 (around $740, or AU$1070), give or take £5. Ready?

Let's start by using components that will be common to both AMD and Intel processor bundles. They are likely to be the ones you would reuse if you were to upgrade your workstation. As a rule of thumb, you should always start with the components that could be recycled.

And one final note – for the sake of simplicity, with this article, we have assumed the following:

You know how to build a PC

You have the necessary bits and equipment to build one

You have an OS to hand

You don't want to overclock at this stage

You have the other necessary peripherals (mouse, keyboard, monitor, cables etc)

You plan to recycle some components (fans, optical drive etc)

Note that prices are correct at the time of publishing and may fluctuate

Prices are likely to be different depending where you buy

We strongly advise you to research further when choosing your components as incompatibilities and other issues may crop up

Also, while you're here, you might want to check out How to buy a PC for editing video and photos and our free video editing software packages.