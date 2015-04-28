5 good reasons why your next machine must be a PC

Here's something that will shock you: PC gaming is better than your PlayStation 4 and Xbox One combined. Why? The games of course. Not to mention the far better graphics on offer. This is why the hype surrounding Grand Theft Auto V on the PC outstripped that of the current gen consoles, and there are plenty of other reasons to choose a PC over a PS4 or Xbox One.

Console owners are constantly bemoaning the fact that they go out, buy the game, and get it home only to find that they have to be connected to the PlayStation Network or Xbox Live to play it. That's before the subsequent weighty update then has to be download – yes, we've kissed goodbye to the days of playing a game right out of the box. With a PC you're usually downloading the game straight from the internet and there's no fussy branded network getting in the way of your fun.

Upgrading, which we'll come onto later, is of course another way to keep your machine on its toes, and games that need better graphics will never be out of reach of your PC. That level of control over what you're seeing on-screen is something that Mac users and console owners simply can't compete with, and it means gaming on a PC is a far better experience all round.

All this is before you even consider the experience offered by Steam on PCs and with all that to think about it's little wonder PC gaming rigs are being talked up like never before.