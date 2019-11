Buying an old Mac from eBay is easier than you'd think

Thanks to Apple's build quality, old Macs rarely die – they just end up on eBay. You can get a usable machine from under £100.

To cope with modern life it'll need a G4 or higher processor and Mac OS X. Check the system requirements for any apps you want to run. Macs with PowerPC processors can't run Intel-based software, such as Windows under Boot Camp.