Logitech Cube is a mouse shaped like a brick

Yes, this looks easier to use than my existing mouse

You know what else really needs reinventing aside from the wheel? The mouse. Good job Logitech's on hand then, with its curious quadrangular Logitech Cube.

Instead of easy, straightforward buttons, the Cube comes with touchscreen tech, which should prove handy for free-flowing scrolling, and you can magically transform the mouse into a presenter simply by picking it up.

Rather than keep it al desko, the Logitech Cube is intended to be taken with you wherever you go, hence why it comes with a tiny receiver which you can keep plugged into your laptop all the time. So all you need do is pop the Cube in your pocket and head for the hills or Starbucks or wherever.

It's not really a cube though, is it

You can pair the Cube to up to six devices and work up to 25 metres away from the computer if that's how you roll, plus the visual battery meter lets you know when the mouse is running low on juice.

Obviously we'll reserve final judgement until we can try the Cube out for ourselves, but we can't imagine wanting to use the brick-like mouse for extended periods of time. It doesn't look exactly ergonomic, if you see what we mean.

But if it tickles your fancy, the Logitech Cube will be showcased at CES 2012 with a UK release date set for January 2012 when you'll be able to pick it up for £59.99.

Also on show at CES 2012 will be the Logitech HD Pro Webcam C920, a full HD video camera complete with Carl Zeiss lens, autofocus and H.264 compression.