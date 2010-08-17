Gigabyte adopts UASP protocol for USB 3.0 mobos

Gigabyte has announced that its USB 3.0-supporting motherboards will support the UASP protocol – leading to higher data throughput and reducing CPU use.

Gigabyte has explained that, by adopting the USB Attached SCSI Protocol (UASP), its customers get data throughput gains, reduced load on the CPU and less latency.

"At Gigabyte we have made it our goal to be the leading USB 3.0 motherboard brand and so we are pleased to announce support of UASP across all our SuperSpeed USB products," commented Tim Handley, Deputy Director of Motherboard Marketing at Gigabyte.

Value and importance

"As an increasing range of external USB 3.0 storage devices make their way into the market after Computex this year, we see great value and importance in UASP in driving the performance of SuperSpeed USB to reach its full potential," he added.

Gigabyte is currently selling over 30 motherboards that support 'SuperSpeed' USB 3.0, and current owners need to download the latest USB 3.0 driver from the Gigabyte website.