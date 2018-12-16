Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III product images surface online

Rumors of the Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III being announced by early 2019 could hold a grain of truth, with images of the upcoming compact appearing online late last week.
Rumor site Nokishita has published the images, which were revealed by certification agencies, along with a short list of specifications.
The leaked snapper is the successor to the Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II – one of our favorite travel compacts – and if rumors are to be believed, it will feature built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for a easy transfer of images to a smartphone for uploading to social media. It has also been suggested that the camera will boast a 24.1MP 1.0-inch CMOS sensor with a burst speed of 10fps.
According to Nokishita, the lens on the upcoming snapper will be a 8.8 - 36.8mm f/1.8 - 2.8 lens (the current Mark II model sports a 24-100mm f/1.8-2.8), along with a NB-13L battery that’s already in use in the PowerShot G7 X Mark II and gives up to 265 shots.
Unlike the older version, the Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III is rumored to be capable of 4K video.
None of this has been confirmed, however, so you'll need to take the rumored spec sheet with a grain of salt, but we’re expecting to see the snapper officially revealed at CES in early January 2019 in two color options – black and silver.