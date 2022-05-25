Canon EOS R7 and EOS R10 with new RF lenses launched in India

Audio player loading…

Canon has launched its latest addition to the EOS R-series mirrorless cameras today. The new EOS R7 and the EOS R10 come with the company’s APS-C CMOS sensors, In-body Stabilization (In-body IS) and dual-SD card slots. This is the first time that the company is introducing the APS-C image sensors in the R-series mirrorless cameras.

Alongside the EOS R7 and R10, Canon has also launched the RF-S18-45MM and RF-S18-150mm IS STM lenses. According to the company, the lenses are aimed at first-time users of the EOS R-series cameras. The RF-S18-45mm lens comes with a focal length range of 29-72mm. The RF-S18-150mm lens has a focal length range of 29-240mm. Both are standard zoom lenses which are compatible with the newly launched cameras.

Canon EOS R7 and EOS R10 pricing and availability

Canon EOS R7 and R10 will be available for purchase from July 2022 across all major stores in the country. The camera is also available either with or without the lenses.

Below is the price of the new EOS R7 and R10 in India:

(Image credit: Canon)

Canon EOS R7 and EOS R10 pricing Model Body Kit only Body Kit with RF-S18-45MM F4.5-6.3 IS STM Body Kit with RF-S18-150MM F3.5-6.3 IS STM lens EOS R7 Rs 1,27,995 - Rs 1,64,995 EOS R10 Rs 80,995 Rs 90,995 Rs 1,17,995

The RF-S18-45MM F4.5-6.3 IS STM standard lens zoom will be available for Rs 28,995 while the RF-S18-150MM F3.5-6.3 IS STM is priced at Rs 45,995.

Canon EOS R7 and EOS R10 features

The Canon EOS R7 comes with a 32.5MP sensor and while the R10 comes with a 24.2MP sensor. The cameras come with the EOS iTR AF X and the DIGIC X image processing system that can track subjects in a larger image area which was first introduced on the EOS R3.

The cameras also come with RAW Burst modes which are able to shoot full-resolution images at 30 frames per second. Additionally, it continues to capture images even 0.5 seconds after the shutter is released. The EOS R7 and R10 are the first cameras from the company that features a 5-axis In-Body Image Stabilization for video and still imagery. They also come with Movie Digital Image stabilization as well for lenses that don’t come with Optical Image Stabilization.

(Image credit: Canon)

In terms of video recording, the EOS R7 is capable of recording videos in 7K oversampling to provide a clear 4K video output at 30 frames per second. You can also record 4K 60 frames per second videos too with the standard mode. The EOS R10 is capable of recording 4K 30 frames per second with a 6K oversampled video.

The EOS R7 and R10 both are 12% and 17% lighter than the EOS 90D and 850D respectively. This has been achieved with the smaller APS-C image sensors. The company states that the new sensors are 40% smaller than the 35mm full-frame image sensors. Canon has been able to make the camera as well as the lenses compatible with the EOS R7 and R10 more compact, lighter and easier to handle.