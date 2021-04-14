BYD e6 electric car snapped in Chennai, expected to launch in 2021

A new electric car is set to hit the Indian markets and this time it is from the Chinese electric automotive company BYD. This is a new electric multi-purpose vehicle and is expected to be launched in India in the final quarter of 2021.

According to a report by Team BHP, the new car is the BYD e6 which was spotted and photographed by its readers on the streets of Chennai. The car and its previous iterations are already available in China, and is now set to debut on Indian roads.

The new car will apparently be imported as a completely built unit (CBU), which allows the company to import as many as 2,500 units without homologation. The car itself looks almost like an extended hatchback.

This is apparently a second-generation model with a perforated front fascia and projector headlamps and wraparound LED taillights. On the inside, the car comes with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system. This screen can be rotated by 90-degrees.

The BYD e6 also features 6-way adjustable front seats, along with an electronic parking brake, 4 airbags, traction control, ABS, hill-start assist, and a tyre pressure monitoring system as well.

The car is powered by a 41 kWh battery pack and has a range of 450-500 km on a single charge. It can be charged with a 40 kW AC charger which is fitted on-board. Besides this, it also supports DC charging capabilities and the company claims that the battery can be fully charged in 1.5 hours time.

According to the report, the car is expected to be priced around Rs 20-25 lakh and is part of a list of three 7-seater EVs that the company plans to launch in India. This comes at a time when the Indian government is pushing for more people to adopt electric vehicles and even introduced a new scheme to drive huge investments in the industry.