BGMI Holi update unveils Rainbow plaza, new theme, vehicle

Battlegrounds Mobile India keeps rolling out new updates every month to keep the gamers hooked. Now, the game is back with an India-centric update based on Holi. The update brings a new Holi based theme mode to the game named Holi Dhamaka.

All the players who download the latest update will stand a chance of winning the Wild Ambition set coupon in the game. The only condition is that the gamers are supposed to use the coupon in a span of seven days as after that, it will get expired.

The Holi Dhamaka theme mode of the game can be accessed in the Ranked section of Livik and Erangel. It will consist of a Sky Island and Starting Island. In Sky Island, the face of the character will take the form of a cute circle, and the players will be supposed to loot Hex Shop coins on the island.

The island will be available for a limited period of time in the game. The heads of the gamer's characters will grow every time they are hit by another player. Once the player if defeated, their head will inflate similar to a balloon and float up in the air. The teammates of the defeated player can save them by shooting the inflated balloon.

In addition, The update also brings a Rainbow Plaza and Camp present in the Erangel map. The players can interact with the items available in the location, including armour, spawn crates, etc.

The Rainbow Plaza also offers a new vehicle, a bicycle, that can be stored inside the backpack that can be used whenever you want to it. The BGMI Playground also has new racing mini-games where the players can face-off or maybe have a relaxing solo video.

