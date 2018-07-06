Beyerdynamic Amiron wireless Bluetooth headphones launched in India

German audio equipment manufacturer Beyerdynamic has launched a new headphone called the Amiron. It is a wireless Bluetooth headphone and is the latest premium headphone from the company in India. The headphone, based on the Amiron Home headset was announced by the company during the CES 2018.

It has been priced at Rs. 59,990 and will soon be available from e-commerce platforms. It features the company’s Tesla transducers technology that enables it to provide “deep, precise bass, full, natural mids and silky-clear highs”. The soft cushions around the headphone reduces the ambient noise and improves the acoustic detail.

In a statement, the company has said, “With Amiron wireless, music becomes a dynamic experience in every room and even the finest nuances become audible like never before. The innovative sound personalization via the ground-breaking MIY app takes these closed over-ear headphones to a completely new level of perfection”.

The headphones comes along with the Make It Yours (MIY) app, which is available for both Android and iOS devices. It can be used to create individual hearing profile based on a test created by Mimi Hearing Technologies.

After this test, the sound of the wireless headphone is matched with the person’s hearing ability and the result of the test is stored so that the headphones offer an optimal sound experience. Additionally, the app allows users to track their daily listening habits.

To ensure a premium audio experience, the Amiron wireless headphones are equipped with latest codecs such as the Qualcomm aptX, aptX LL and aptX HD and Apple Advanced Audio Coding (AAC).