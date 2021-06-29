Best cheap webcams 2021: top webcams under Rs 3,000 in India

Webcams have become an essential part of our lives over the last past one year. It has become a must-have hardware for those who are working from home as well as those students who are attending online classes via their laptops or PCs.

There was a time in India in the last few months when it was really hard to get a decent affordable webcam as most of them were out of stock, priced high, or not deliverable to some pin codes. Now, there are many more options at all price points.

In this list, we have selected the top five webcams that are priced under Rs 3,000 in India and offer good value for money. The list contains three webcams with Full HD resolution and a couple of them with HD resolution. Webcams from OnePlus and Xiaomi were launched recently and they’re also compatible with Google Duo calls on smart TVs.

These webcams will offer a better picture and video call quality than most of the laptops out there. Unless you’re on a tight budget, we’d recommend you to go with the Full HD webcams as they offer much better video quality. These affordable webcams also come with a built-in microphone and a few of them even offer a privacy shutter.

The current compilation of the best webcams in India under Rs 3,000 consists of webcams from companies like OnePlus, Xiaomi, Lenovo, HP, and Logitech. Let’s take a look at each of them in detail.

Lenovo 300 FHD

Resolution : 1080p, 2.1MP

: 1080p, 2.1MP Mic : Dual microphones

: Dual microphones Weight: 130g

The Lenovo 300 FHD camera comes with a 2.1MP CMOS sensor with support for up to Full HD video calls. You also get a dual mic system to capture the audio along with an external privacy shutter.

Further, it also comes with an easy to use mounting mechanism with fixed focus and a wide 95-degree field of view with pan and tilt controls. The Lenovo 300 FHD webcam supports Windows, Mac OS, Ubuntu, and Chrome OS with up to 30fps frame rate.

OnePlus TV Webcam

Resolution : 1080p, 2.1MP

: 1080p, 2.1MP Mic : Dual microphones and noise reduction

: Dual microphones and noise reduction Weight: 45.6g

Launched alongside the new OnePlus TV U1 series, the OnePlus TV Webcam also supports Windows 7 and 10. The webcam comes with a 2MP sensor and sports dual microphones to pick the audio and also has a noise reduction feature. The frame rate can go up to 25fps.

The OnePlus TV Webcam comes in a compact metal body with plug and play features. You can just pull down the slider to close the camera - which is a nice privacy feature. The Webcam is also compatible with Android TV OS 8 and up and also supports Google Duo calls on smart TVs.

Mi TV Webcam

Resolution : 1080p, 2.1MP

: 1080p, 2.1MP Mic : Dual microphones and noise reduction

: Dual microphones and noise reduction Weight: 45.6g

The Xiaomi Mi TV Webcam as the name suggests is made for smart TVs, but this is also compatible with laptops and PCs. The Mi TV Webcam comes with a 2MP fixed focus camera with up to 1080p recording at 25 fps. It has a 71 degrees field-of-view.

It is a simple plug-and-play accessory. It comes with a 1.5 meter removable USB Type-C port that can be plugged across TVs, laptops, and desktops, and allows interchange between Type-C and Type-A cables to connect. The Mi TV webcam sports an adjustable magnetic base that allows you to attach the device seamlessly.

Further, the Mi TV webcam can be used for Google Duo video calls with smart TVs. For those who are worried about privacy, the Mi TV webcam also comes with a physical shutter, adding an extra layer of safety offering complete security to users. Other features include H.264, MJPG, YUV2 output, dual microphone, 3D image noise reduction, and a weight of 45.6 grams.

HP w200

Resolution : 720p. 0.9MP

: 720p. 0.9MP Mic : single mic

: single mic Weight: 108g

For those who are looking for something under Rs 2,000, the HP w200 is a basic 720p HD webcam that comes with one cable plug and play feature. You also get a dual microphone and fixed focus onboard.

The webcam also supports a tripod if you are planning to use this with a tripod. It is a 0.9MP sensor with up to 720p 30fps support. It comes with a USB 2.0 Type-A Connector on the end which is compatible with almost all PCs and laptops.

Logitech C270

Resolution : 720p, 3MP

: 720p, 3MP Mic : single mic

: single mic Weight: 132g

The Logitech C270 looks similar to the C310 and this is also our last recommendation for the budget webcams. While most of the webcams in the list offer Full HD resolution, you are limited to 720p HD with this one, but you are getting a 3MP camera as opposed to 2MP ones in the list.

This is also one of the cheapest webcams from Logitech. If you are looking for a basic webcam from a reputed brand, this isn’t a bad choice. The Logitech C270 is compatible with Windows 7 and above and Mac OS 10.6 and above. This is also one of the heaviest in the list with 132 grams weight, but you are getting a universal clip which should make things easier.

