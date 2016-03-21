Best Bluetooth headsets that you can buy for less than Rs 2,000

In the past, buying any Bluetooth headset with budget constraints meant that you would be compromising to a significant extent with the sound quality of the gadget. However, with newer entrants in the market and competitive prices, buyers today have a decent number of choices when it comes to budget Bluetooth headphones. While the standard headphones you get with any smartphone purchase today are of fairly good quality, you may need an additional wireless pair so that you don't have to deal with messy wires while jogging or travelling.

Here are some of the best inexpensive Bluetooth headsets based on their performance and design, and all of these are priced at under Rs. 2,000 each.