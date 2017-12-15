Best Android Wear watch in India

After an immature start, Google's OS for wearables - Android Wear is now more refined, courtesy to the version 2.0 of the Android Wear OS.

The latest update now looks more logical, has a much easier usability features like replying to messages, handwriting recognition, Google Assistant integration and dependency on the smartphone is no more a compulsion.

If it would have been 2016, it would've been a task to list good Android Wear watches but with the new OS, there's no better time to invest in an Android Wear watch. We have listed a definitive list of best Android Wear smartwatches available in India right now.

Each wearable has been extensively tested by either Indian or global TechRadar experts throughout our review process. The ranking is based on our in-depth testing and feedback and we've then ranked each watch in the list below, kicking off with the best you can grab right now.

1. LG Watch Style

The slimmest and best Android Wear till date

Compatibility: Android 4.3+, iOS 9+ | Display: 1.2" 360 x 360 P-OLED | Processor: Snapdragon Wear 2100 | Onboard storage: 4GB | Battery duration: Up to 24h | Charging method: Conductive USB charger | IP rating: IP67 | Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Very stylish

Value for money

Battery life isn't great

Lacks NFC and broader connectivity

LG Watch Style, just like its name, is one of the most stylish smartwatch existing right now. Its slim profile and round dial with a sandblasted stainless steel chassis compliments the overall look of the watch. It is one of thinnest Android Wear watches at just 10.8mm.

As the form factor is on the sleeker side, the watch can fit on any wrist irrespective of the size of the hand. While a lot of smartwatches come with a chunky profile, this one just minimizes extra real estate.

The LG Watch Style comes with a rotatable crown, which comes very handy to navigate through the interface without prodding its tiny screen.

It's a good screen though, being a 1.2-inch P-OLED one and fully circular - there's no flat tire here.

Internals are barely something more than basics but they usually come at a higher price in comparison. However, to keep the cost low and watch slim LG has kept it void of GPS or a heart rate monitor.

Read the LG Watch Style review

2. Huawei Watch 2

A well-equipped feature-rich smartwatch

Compatibility: Android 4.3+, iOS 9+ | Display: 1.2" 390 x 390 | Processor: Snapdragon Wear 2100 | Onboard storage: 4GB | Battery duration: Up to 48h | Charging method: Conductive USB-C charger | IP rating: IP68 | Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3G + 4G LTE

Built-in GPS and NFC

Optional 4G model

Screen too small

Performance can be sluggish

The Huawei Watch 2 is an attempt by the Chinese company to widen the use of Android Wear watches. Huawei has tried to include a variety of new features in its latest smartwatch and it's not entirely clear if it has succeeded with the Watch 2.

We like the built-in GPS and NFC on the watch as well as the option to have a 4G model, but the Watch 2 can be sluggish and the screen is a little too small for some.

This may suit you though with an attractive design and a plethora of features, so it's placed in fourth position in our best Android Wear watches roundup.

Read the full Huawei Watch 2 review

3. Moto 360 2nd Gen

The former king

Compatibility: Android 4.3+, iOS 9+ | Display: 1.56" 360 x 330 IPS LCD | Processor: Quad-core 1.2 GHz | Band sizes: 20mm-22mm | Onboard storage: 4GB | Battery duration: Up to 48h | Charging method: Wireless | IP rating: IP67 | Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Beautiful design

Improved performance

Battery life remains subpar

Flat tire bezel is back

The original Moto 360, released in 2014 quickly earned the praises of users, for packaging up Google's fledgling OS in some super attractive packaging. And the 2015 edition of the watch builds on this.

The watch comes in two different sizes: 42mm and 46mm, and is runs slightly more slickly than its predecessor thanks to the improved processor. The circular screen makes it feel slightly more natural than bolting a square display on to your wrist. The only thing that really feels lacking is GPS support - meaning that it is unable to natively track your journeys.

And one other criticism that has been leveled at the 360 is the battery life - that tends to only go for 48 hours at best.

Read the Moto 360 (2015) review

4. Huawei Watch

One of the better all-around watches

Compatibility: Android 4.3+, iOS 9+ | Display: 1.4" 400 x 400 AMOLED | Processor: Quad-core 1.2 GHz | Onboard storage: 4GB | Battery duration: Up to 24h | Charging method: Conductive USB | IP rating: IP67 | Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Premium build and materials

Android Wear 2.0 compatible

Rather expensive

So-so battery life

With the Huawei Watch, the Chinese behemoth was very definitely aiming at the top end of the market, although the price has dropped substantially since launch.

The main strength is the screen - which is a 1.4-inch AMOLED display, running at 400 x 400 - one of the highest resolution watches available, ensuring PPI on par with the Apple Watch. Helpfully too, the screen is always on - it will dim after a few seconds of inactivity, but the time will still remain visible.

Spec-wise, the watch is slightly less remarkable - with a 1.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 CPU, 512MB of RAM, 4GB of internal storage and a 300mAh battery it is roughly on a par with its top-end rivals.

Sadly, despite the premium price the watch doesn't include GPS, but it does include a heart rate sensor. So if you want a polished Android Wear watch this is still a good choice.

Read the Huawei Watch review

5. Fossil Q Founder

A slick debut from Fossil

Compatibility: Android 4.3+, iOS 9+ | Display: 1.63" 360 x 360 LTPS LCD | Processor: Intel Atom | Onboard storage: 4GB | Battery duration: Up to 24h | Charging method: Conductive USB | IP rating: IP67 | Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Handsome design

Additional RAM

Quite large and heavy

Flat tire display

Fossil is a traditional watchmaker that has been trying to solve the problem of becoming a tech company, before tech companies can fully become watchmakers. So it has come up with the Fossil Q Founder Android Wear watch.

Vaguely reminiscent of other high-end round watches like the Moto 360 and Huawei Watch, the Q features a combination brushed and polished metal face - and a plastic back, so that can it can charge wirelessly.

While the screen is lower resolution than some competitors, it is barely noticeable. Perhaps the only annoyance on-screen is the so-called "flat tire" at the bottom, which means the screen isn't a perfect circle. This is to leave room for the ambient light sensor.

Unlike most other rivals too, it has 1GB of RAM instead of 512MB, which should boost performance.

So it certainly has the looks - and the innards look promising too. But at the end of the day, this watch isn't anything too special.

Read the Fossil Q Founder review