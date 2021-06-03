Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registrations cross the 20 million mark

If you had any doubt if Battlegrounds Mobile India was one of the most anticipated games of the year, boy do we have news for you. Krafton today confirmed that more than 20 million people have already registered interest for PUBG’s reincarnation.

In an announcement, Krafton thanked the gamer community for their support. “We would like to express our sincere gratitude to our Indian fans for their overwhelming response to the Battlegrounds IP, first developed by me and my team in 2017. The Battlegrounds IP received love and acclaim from players worldwide, and Krafton will continue to build on the IP. That effort includes bringing amazing content to Battlegrounds Mobile India and providing an incomparable battle royale experience to our players”, said CH Kim, CEO of Krafton, Inc.

The pre-registrations for Battlegrounds Mobile India opened on May 18 for Android users. On the first day itself, it received interest from 7.6 million users — growing to over 20 million (2 crores) in two weeks. For reference, PUBG Mobile clocked over 50 million monthly active users before being banned.

In case you haven’t already, you can Pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India on Play Store here

The announcement, however, was devoid of the Battlegrounds Mobile India release date. The company will reveal that later.

When the game does launch, it is expected to be quite similar to its predecessor. Maps of Sanhok, Erangel, Karakin and Miramar are confirmed to make the cut, but they might have different names in the Indian counterpart.

On the same lines, most of the weapons, games modes, consumable items, vehicles and physics are expected to be identical in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Current reports point at a mid-June timeline, which means we shouldn’t have to wait long for the Battlegrounds Mobile India launch.