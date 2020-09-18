Ather 450X Collector’s Edition to be unveiled on September 26

Ather Energy earlier this year unveiled its new flagship vehicle — the Ather 450X. At the launch event, one key piece of information was left undisclosed: what the Collector’s Edition variant will look like.

Before the electric scooter was announced, patrons were able to pre-order the Ather 450X without knowing any of its specifications or the final price. All of them will eventually receive the special Collector’s Edition of the scooter when it gets delivered later this year. However, the design was yet to be finalized at that time. Later this month, on September 26 at 11 am, we will finally get a glimpse at what “inside out” means. Ather says that this is meant to acknowledge the early adopters who put money down for the vehicle even without knowing its price or specifications.

Based on our earlier interactions with the company, we know that some of the design ideas being considered were transparent panels, see-through areas and more to give an inside look at the tech. If these are not just decals or vinyl, the Ather 450X will be one of the world’s only vehicles with transparent components that are commercially available.

This announcement will come just weeks before the deliveries commence across India. The first wave will start in November with Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Pune. Next up will be Kochi, Kolkata and Ahmedabad. Delhi and Mumbai deliveries are scheduled for December whereas Coimbatore and other cities will get it early next year.

The Ather 450X has a top speed of 80 kmph made possible by a 6kW motor, capable of producing 26Nm of torque. It has a claimed range of 85 km in real-life usage (ICD projects a range of 116 km). With a 0-40 kmph acceleration in just 3.3 seconds, it will be one of the quickest scooters on the Indian roads. At the centre of the experience is a smart console which shows real-time vehicle stats and can learn new features via OTA updates with time.