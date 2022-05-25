Apple's new patent could fix the annoying notification on multiple devices

Audio player loading…

Apple could be improving the way notifications are delivered to users who are in the ecosystem of their products. The Cupertino tech giant is working on making sure that users get the notification on the device that they are active on.

According to a report (opens in new tab) by AppleInsider, the company has filed a patent that will theoretically help different Apple devices to communicate with each other. It will allow devices to know which one is actively in use. So, if someone is on their MacBook working on their latest reports, the notifications will be redirected to the laptop.

The patent was originally specific to multiple wearable devices. But if the technology is developed by Apple, it will make the experience of being part of the ecosystem more smooth and efficient. The company is working on adding a feature called ‘Auto Switch’ which will communicate between two wearable devices. This means that in the future, you can add or pair two different Apple Watches to your phone. And it will be able to detect which one is on your wrist.

(Image credit: Pexels / cottonbro)

Currently, the Apple Watch can detect when you’ve taken off your watch and will automatically lock the screen. With this patent, if a second watch is paired to the account and the user wears it, all the notifications will be redirected to the second one.

A more efficient Apple ecosystem

(Image credit: Apple)

Since many of the company’s apps like iMessage and Mail are available on all their products, notifications are triggered on all the devices at the same time. So, messages will ping on your Apple Watch while you’re working on your MacBook, or you’ll get mail alerts on your iPad and MacBook while browsing the web on your iPhone.

There were also previous reports of delays in the notifications arriving on MacBooks before the latest version of macOS 12.4 was rolled out. But, the patent does give hopes that Apple’s ecosystem will be more efficient and smooth going forward.

Apple is also going to host the WWDC in the first week of June, so will get to know more details about the upcoming updates to iOS, macOS, iPadOS, tvOS and watchOS.