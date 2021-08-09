Apple-supplier Pegatron to expand its production - Including in India

The three Apple contract manufacturers in India --- Foxconn, Pegatron and Wistron --- all took a hit in the second wave of Covid-19 that crippled manufacturing activity across the country.

All the three companies, with their headquarters at Taiwan, had to halt their production work here as some of their employees became Covid-affected.

But with Apple's production target of the new iPhone series to be met around September, at least two of the three companies, Foxconn and Pegatron, ramped up their manufacturing numbers at their units in China to make up for the shortfall.

But with the Covid-19 situation relatively easing, Apple contract manufacturers are looking back at India.

And Pegatron, which has committed itself to $150 million (Roughly Rs 1100 crore) initial investment in the country, has announced that it was looking to ramp up its operations in India.

Pegatron, which has come up with a plant in Chennai (actually near Chengalpet) in Tamil Nadu, will start churning out Apple devices from here in a month or two.

Pegatron too eyes EV market

Speaking at Pegatron's annual general meeting in Taipei’s Beitou District, chief executive officer Liao Syh-jang said the company's orders are very strong.

In this context, he said Pegatron was looking to improve the utilization rate at its factories to alleviate shortages and meet demand.

"In addition to expanding our Taiwanese facilities, Pegatron is looking to increase production in Vietnam, India and North America to prepare for future demand,” he was quoted as saying in Taipei Times. "Pegatron would continue expanding its production capacity worldwide."

Pegatron, like Foxconn, is also entering the electric vehicles market.

"We are still at the initial stage of EV development, but the next 10 years hold exciting developments. Pegatron is looking to find reliable clients to approach the EV market together,” Liao said.