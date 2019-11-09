Apex Legends Season 3: latest update news, tips, patch notes and more

EA surprised many with the sudden announcement of Apex Legends back in February 2019, a free-to-play battle royale shooter that sees the publisher going toe-to-toe with genre mammoths PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds and Fortnite Battle Royale.

Developed by Respawn Entertainment and set in the Titanfall universe, Apex Legends is a squad-based battle royale shooter where teams of three go up against 57 other players to try to gather loot and be the last person (or squad) standing.

However, unlike Fortnite and PUBG, Apex Legends sees players take on one of eight classes, each represented by a unique character (imagine Fortnite mixed with Overwatch and you’ll be on the right track.)

As of October 1, Apex Legends has entered its third season. Called Meltdown, this season is introducing plenty of changes, big and small. From new weapons, to a new character to a brand spanking new map there's plenty to enjoy in Season 3 of Apex Legends for old and new players alike.

Meltdown is seriously building on some of the much-needed and successful improvements that Respawn Entertainment made to Season 2 in a way that gives us great hope for the future of this game that's now very close to being one year old.

If you're new to Apex Legends and looking to see what you're missing or you've dropped off the map for a while and you'd like to catch up on the latest, we're here to keep you up to date on what's fresh in Apex Legends.

Apex Legends review: the official TechRadar verdict

Apex Legends: the TechRadar verdict

Apex Legends is an engrossing, revamped take on battle royale that as it stands cannot be beat for its attention, detail and care:

Great customization

Beautiful visuals

Great use of team interaction

Definitely not a single-player game

Predictable story

Frequent bugs

As we said in our full Apex Legends review:

"Truth be told, the Battle Royale movement has never quite grabbed me. I dabbled in PUBG and spent a dozen hours or so with Fortnite, yet nothing ever quite stuck the landing. Apex though, has got me hook, line and sinker. Featuring intuitive controls, an outstanding comms system and remarkable rogue’s gallery, Respawn has created what feels like the AAA outing for the genre."

What's new? Duos Mode is here as well as a brand new Firing Range

As of November 5, Duos Mode is available in Apex Legends. This long-awaited game mode is mixing up the usual three-person squads by allowing players to team up with one other player and take on other pairs.

As with other Limited Time Modes, Duos isn't around forever. It'll disappear on November 19.

Firing Range

Unlike, Duos, however, Apex Legend's new Firing Range appears to be here to stay. This long-requested feature is pretty much what it sounds like—it's a space to practice your shooting. You can enter the arena on your own or in a team and practice using a range of weapons and attachments on the poor dummies that litter the area.

Firing Range is a great opportunity for players who feel they could use a bit of aiming practice but find timed and pressured matches just isn't a good way to do it.

Apex Legends Meltdown

Season 2 of Apex Legends has now wrapped up and as of October 1 Season 3: Meltdown is underway.

So what's new? Well, the most important thing is that brand new map you've probably heard about.

World's Edge

In Meltdown players are waving goodbye to the classic King's Canyon and saying hello to World's Edge. This new map is only the second ever introduced in the game but it's a dramatic departure from its predecessor, offering a massive, bright world that combines fire and ice.

There's plenty to explore in World's Edge and we're sure it's keeping secrets that will be revealed later in the Season. Not only that, its diverse terrain that will see you dodging geysers, contending with lava fields and riding atop a moving train among other things offers a great opportunity to experiment with different combat styles.

Battle Pass

Apex Legends isn't exactly known for having mind-blowing Battle Passes but Season 3 does offer an improvement on its predecessors in some ways.

Like the others, this Battle Pass is brand new for the Season and it brings with it 110 levels to climb by completing daily and weekly challenges, with more than 100 exclusive items including Legendary Skins, Apex Packs, Loading Screens and Gun Charms to earn.

New weapons and character

The new weapon for Season 3 is the Charge Rifle and it's making its debut alongside the new hacker and surveillance expert, Crypto. This new Legend can be purchased for 750 Apex coins and is great for those seeking some long-distance combat options as he uses his surveillance drone "to stay in the fight and out of the spotlight". He'll be a great addition to any team looking for some recon and of interest to any player looking for a more refreshing style of play.

Ranked League Series 2

Alongside Season 3, Ranked League Series 2 also launched on October 1.

Like Series 1, Series 2 uses a score-based system with the developers feeling pleased with how it went the first time around. Tiers and Divisions also remain the same along with the level 10 entry requirement for ranked play and the fact that playing with friends will see matchmaking up to the highest ranked player.

So what will players see that's a little different? Well, in Series 2 all ranked players will see their ranks be soft reset. That means all players will drop 1.5 Tiers. This is being done instead of a hard reset to 0, which would really stop any feeling of progress for those who were invested in the previous Ranked League.

After deactivating leaver penalties in Series 1, Series 2 has them enabled so players who abandon their teammates during a match are hit with a matchmaking penalty in regular and Ranked matches. Penalties mean players are stopped from entering new matches for escalating amounts of time based on how often they drop out of matches before they're finished. Penalties range from 5 minutes to an entire week.

While the Series 1 score-based system remains it has been improved in some ways. For more "granularity in the points spread" all the points in the system have been multiplied by 10. Match entry RP costs have also been updated. Bronze matches remain free but Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond and Apex Predator matches now cost 12, 24, 36, 48 and 60 RP respectively.

Assists have also been added to Ranked play's kill count score. An assist in Apex Legends is defined as doing damage to a player within 5 seconds of them being knocked down by a teammate. If the player is revived the assist doesn't count.

Completely new to Ranked League Series 2 is the Apex Predator Ladder Position which now allows Apex Predator ranked players to see their worldwide standing as well as their RP. The ladders positions are split by platform so three players on PlayStation, Xbox and PC are all able to claim a number 1 ranking.

Cosmetic rewards for rankings have also been introduced. All players receive badges indicating the highest level they've reached while players that reach Gold tier and higher receive a gun charm. Reach Diamond or higher and players receive a custom dive trail.

Recently there have been rumors that players could soon see cross-play and cross-progression introduced to Apex Legends. We're taking these rumors with a pinch of salt since Respawn hasn't made any comment on them. But if there is anything to be announced it's likely we won't hear until Season 3 is underway or perhaps even past.

Apex Legends tips and tricks

Apex Legends can be difficult to get to grips with. There are a lot of different characters each with their own abilities and skills, plus this battle royale arguably leans more heavily on strategy and teamwork than some of its competitors.

Get ahead of the pack with our selection of Apex Legends guides, designed to help you become a champion.

How to download Apex Legends

Apex Legends can be downloaded for free from the PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, Origin Store or Apex Legends website. Simply search for the title, download the game and enjoy!

But do keep in mind that a good internet connect and subscription to either PS Plus, Xbox Live or Origin Access is required to play.

The good news is that Apex Legends is also coming to mobile in the future, following in the footsteps of Fortnite and PUBG.

Apex Legends roadmap - what's next?

Respawn Entertainment has shared the season roadmap for Apex Legends. Apex Legends Battle Pass seasons run for approximately three months. Currently four seasons have officially been announced:

Season One: March 19, 2019 until June 18, 2019.

Season Two: July 2, 2019

Season Three: September 2019

Season Four: December 2019

Is Apex Legends coming to mobile?

Yes. In EA’s quarterly earnings report, the publisher announced that it’s looking at bringing the Respawn Entertainment-developed game to mobile platforms and to both South Korea and China.

“We’re in advanced negotiations to China and mobile”, EA’s CFO Blake Jorgenson stated, before later mentioning South Korea as another expansion point.

We shouldn't expect to see Apex Legends on mobile for at least a year, though. According to EA Chief Executive, Andrew Wilson, the game won't launch until the fiscal year 2021.