Another new Xiaomi smartphone spotted on Geekbench

After the discovery of Valentino earlier this week, another Xiaomi smartphone codenamed ‘Cactus’ was spotted on Geekbench. The scores aren’t very impressive at 802 for single-core test and 2334 for multi-core performance.

Xiaomi Cactus on Geekbench

Considering that it only has 2GB RAM to function, the performance scores aren’t altogether surprising either. At least the phone has the Android 8.1 Oreo, which is a welcome a change since Xiaomi phones normally run one generation behind, a trend that seems to be reversing of late.

The listing shows that the smartphone will run on a MediaTek chipset clocking 2.00GHz. The same SoC was spotted on the Xiaomi Cereus last month. Comparing the two Geekbench listings, Gizbot speculates that the Cactus is a cheaper version of the Cereus. Multiple sources have hypothesised that the MT6765 might actually be the Helio P40 SoC, but there's scarce evidence to back up that claim.

Xiaomi Cereus vs Cactus

It’s possible that both, the Xiaomi Cereus and Cactus, are variants of the Redmi 5X since the company is overdue to launch a successor to the Xiaomi 5X. The only perceivable difference between the two so far is the fact that one has a 2GB RAM while the other has 3GB.

Xiaomi Cereus on Geekbench

Though the scores of neither phone are impressive, they seem in line with Xiaomi’s strategy of launching more budget-friendly option in the Indian market. They had also hinted at expanding their non-smartphone portfolio, but developments on that front seem to be lacking so far.

