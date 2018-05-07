Xiaomi Valentino will house the Qualcomm 638 chipset

Dipper and Berlin had been making the rounds for a bit, and now there’s a new smartphone by Xiaomi in the making, called the Valentino. The phone’s score has apparently appeared on Geekbench , spotted by Gizmochina , indicating that the phone will have the Snapdragon 638 under the hood.

Xiaomi Valentino on Geekbench

Qualcomm, themselves, haven’t officially announced the new chipset but it’s supposed to be an upgrade to the Snapdragon 636 SoC. In terms of performance, it lies somewhere between the Snapdragon 650 and Snapdragon 820 chipsets.

If we take the Geekbench post into consideration, the new chipset will have a base frequency of 1.44GHz with an octa-core CPU. With that sort of power under the hood in the Xiaomi Valentino, the new smartphone was able to manage a respectable 1485 single-core score and 5440 multi-core score.

Other than that, it’s nice to see that the phone will run on the latest Android operating readily available in the market, namely, Android 8.1 Oreo. Normally, Xiaomi phones run a generation behind and their updates take a while to roll out.

The Xiaomi Valentino will also have 6GB RAM, which would be welcomed on a budget device. Till now, the only Xiaomi mid-range phone with a 6GB variant is the Redmi Note 5 Pro.

Redmi Note 5 Pro

In the past, Xiaomi has been at the forefront of launching the first phones with the new Qualcomm processors. When the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 came out earlier this year, it was the first phone to house the Snapdragon 636 processor.

We may not know which series this device belongs to, but Xiaomi’s Redmi S2 is approaching its launch date, 10 May. This endeavour focuses on the phones artificially intelligent (AI) beauty feature for taking portraits and selfies. It will be the first selfie-centric phone that Xiaomi has ever launched in India.