Another Amazon gambit in edu sector: AWS re/Start program launched in India

Amazon which is keen on the education sector in India today made one more strategic move through one of its group companies. Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud computing of arm of Amazon, today launched its ‘re/Start’ program in India to develop cloud computing skills in local talent and provide job opportunities.

AWS re/Start, a free skills-development and job training sessions for cloud computing careers, is a 12-week program. It is offered with no cost to learners, and previous technology experience is not required to apply.

AWS re/Start is already delivered in 25 countries, and includes, among others: Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Egypt, France, Germany, South Africa, Sweden, UK, and the US.

This program is expected to give further traction to Amazon in the education segment.

AWS re/Start ties up with with many companies

AWS re/Start will cover fundamental AWS Cloud skills and practical career coaching, such as interviewing and resume writing. Through real-world, scenario-based exercises, labs, and coursework, students build Linux, Python, networking, security, and relational database skills. The program prepares participants for entry-level cloud roles in operations, site reliability, infrastructure support, and more, a press statement from Amazon said.

In addition, the program prepares and covers the cost for participants to take the AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner certification exam, so they can validate cloud skills with an industry-recognized credential.

In India, AWS re/Start will host cohorts based in six cities, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune, and Thiruvananthapuram.

The program collaborates with five local education organizations, including EduBridge Learning, Edujobs Academy, iPrimed Education, Rooman.Net, and Vinsys IT Services, to deliver virtual training by an expert instructor.

Capgemini, a global leader in consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services with approximately 150,000 employees in India, is providing financial assistance for AWS re/Start, and plans to interview and hire select program graduates into various cloud roles. Capgemini, an AWS Partner, will work closely with EduBridge Learning to facilitate this.

