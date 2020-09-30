AMD Ryzen 5800X and 5900X CPUs could be on sale and gunning for Intel on October 20

AMD’s Ryzen 5800X and 5900X will lead the charge of next-gen Zen 3-based processors, and are set to hit shelves on October 20, according to the rumor mill – with a further source backing that date up, and mentioning the possibility of October 27.

The initial rumor here was floated on Twitter by Yuri Bubliy (who’s heavily involved in the AMD scene and created DRAM Calculator and ClockTuner for Ryzen), as highlighted by Videocardz.

Zen 3 - 20th October (5800X/5900X)Navi 2 - 15-20th NovemberThis is old information, but I can see that AMD has not adjusted the plans.September 30, 2020

If this speculation turns out to be correct – and take it with a suitably large dose of condiments – AMD’s plan is to reveal the Ryzen 5000 range on October 8, which we know is happening, followed by the launch of those two CPUs 12 days later.

Then the theory runs that there are another two processors launching in the initial batch of models, the Ryzen 5950X and mid-range 5600X, which will follow later (and presumably further CPUs won’t be too far behind that).

German tech site ComputerBase backs up Bubliy’s assertion that the initial on-sale date could well be October 20, but notes that it might come a week later on October 27 – and agrees on the two Ryzen models which will be arriving on shelves, but further adds that a third CPU could be present with the initial release (the 5600X would make sense).

Rise in rumors

We’d certainly advise caution around all of this, although we have been seeing the purported 5800X pop up quite a bit lately, including in an actual game benchmark most recently, with eye-opening results that will likely have Intel worried.

Note also Bubliy’s mention of next-gen Navi graphics cards, with the initial Radeon RX 6000 models expected to be out on shelves likely in the third week of November, following their initial reveal on October 28.

That sounds plausible, particularly if AMD wants to ensure that stock levels are better than Nvidia’s RTX 3000 launch – as promised – and so might want to wait a little while before kicking-off sales, but again, grab some fistfuls of salt here.