Amazon launches Alexa Originals - What's is it? How to get it on your device?

Audio player loading…

Listening to music on Alexa is a popular feature on the device. Customers, on an average request Alexa to play over 21.6 Lakh songs every day. As it happens, preference for music created by independent artists has increased significantly. On Amazon Prime Music, the average monthly plays for songs by independent music artists have increased by 37% in the same time frame.

And now, Amazon has announced the launch of Alexa Originals, an exclusive selection of fresh songs by four independent artists from India. This initiative not only gives these artists an opportunity to reach millions of Alexa users in India, but also provides a new entertainment experience to customers.

The 4 independent music artists from India on Alexa

The Alexa Originals have been composed and sung by indie music artists: Lisa Mishra, singer and songwriter especially known for her reprise versions of Bollywood songs. Gulraj Singh, film music director and singer known for creating soothing melodies. Vibha Saraf, talented songwriter and Bollywood playback singer. Diesby, an R&B artist who is a versatile musician known to sing in 3 languages. The instrumental track by Gulraj Singh has a mix of ambient electronic sounds and authentic and ethnic instruments like Esraj, Bouzouki, Saz, Charango, and Mandolin.

Amazon announced that users can now listen to ‘Besabar’ by Lisa Mishra, ‘Bikhre’ from Vibha Saraf, ’Saathi’ and an instrumental track from Gulraj Singh, and ‘Downtown’ by Diesby as part of Alexa Originals. Each Alexa Original song has been created on the theme of relationships and includes music ranging from soul music, to pop and R&B.

How to get it?

The inaugural edition of Alexa Originals is co-powered by HP. Customers can listen to all the songs for free on the Amazon shopping app (Android only), Echo smart speakers, Alexa app for smartphones, and Alexa built-in devices such as HP laptops.

Getting Amazon Original on your device is easy. Just tap the mic icon & ask 'Alexa, start originals'. Else, users can request a specific song by saying, say, 'Alexa, start Bikhre from Originals'.

For the record, the Alexa voice service is available in India in English, Hindi and Hinglish. Last year, Amazon introduced Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan’s voice on Alexa and allowed customers to ask for stories from his life, a selection of poems by his father, tongue twisters, motivational quotes, and more.