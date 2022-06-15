Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite hits the Indian market at a price under Rs 3,000

Audio player loading…

Amazon, for the audience that prefers affordable options, has introduced the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite. The design and build are similar to the original variant that was launched back in 2020. As for its working, the Fire Stick Lite can be connected to the TV via the HDMI port for streaming purposes.

In addition, the Fire Stick Lite by Amazon also offers FHD video playback with HDR technology that promises to deliver the ultimate viewing experience. Another major highlight regarding the same is that its remote control comes with a Blue shortcut button that can be used to activate Alexa for hands-free voice search and other stuff.

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite pricing and availability

The Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite, along with the Alexa Voice Remote Lite, is available in the market at a price of Rs 2,999. As of now, the predecessor of the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite is available in the market for Rs 2,499, which is Rs 500 less as compared to the latest version. The device is being shipped in a single black colour variant.

However, one thing to keep in mind is that the older variant of the Fire Stick Lite ships without Alexa Voice Remote Lite and dedicated app buttons.

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite specifications

The Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite comes with support for FHD video playback bundled up with HDR technology. The device includes 8GB of internal storage to save your favorite shows and movies. It is powered by a 1.7GHz quad-core processor along with an IMG GE8300 graphics processing unit (GPU).

The Alexa Remote Lite includes dedicated buttons for popular applications like Prime Music, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and a button to call Alexa. The Fire Stick Lite has multiple connectivity options, including a micro-USB port, Bluetooth v5.0, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, and an HDMI port.