Amazon Echo Show now available in India at Rs 22,999

Amazon has launched its second-generation Echo Show smart display in India. It's also the first smart display that has made its way into the country. It features an HD display and the audio is optimised by Dolby, making it a premium smart home product. Considering the first generation Echo Show never showed up in India, this launch definitely proves that the adoption of smart products for the home is on the rise.

Echo Show features a 10.1-inch HD display and has two 2-inch audio drivers with passive bass radiators which provide premium-grade sound quality courtesy of Dolby processing. It can playback movies, TV shows from Amazon Prime Video and comes preloaded with apps like Hungama Music, Saavn, Gaana, NDTV, Skype among others.

While the Echo Show does not support Netflix or YouTube natively, there's a simple workaround which involves using the Silk Browser or Firefox to access the services in question. It has a 5MP camera on top which enables video calls.

The smart display also supports Skype through which users can initiate video calls with other Skyper users.

Being a smart home product, the Echo Show is capable of controlling and monitoring other smart devices like lights, power sockets, security cameras, air conditioner, and televisions. Some products like Philips LED bulbs and Anchor smart plugs generally need a smart-hub to establish a connection with Wi-Fi. With the Echo Show, the smart-home hub comes built-in. As a part of the launch offer, Amazon India is offering the Philips Hue White Ambience bulb with every order of Echo Show.

Alexa, Amazon's voice assistant now boasts of 15,000+ skills and with eight microphones, it can listen to the user's command even with music playing in the background. The Echo Show can also be used as a smart picture frame as it can also curate pictures from the user's Facebook account.

Amazon Echo Show price and availability

Echo Show is priced at Rs 22,999 and is available to order from Amazon India and selected retailers. Amazon is bundling Philips Hue White Ambience bulb with every order of Echo Show.

CITI bank credit and debit card users are entitled to a cashback of Rs 2,000. Additionally, there is a no-cost EMI option for up to 12 months on selected credit and debit cards along with Amazon Pay ICICI and Bajaj Finserv cards.