Amazon donates 100 ICU ventilator units to India

India is in the throes of a Covid-19 catastrophe. But even as the government is combating the viral spread, leading tech majors are chipping in with their much-needed support.

Google and Microsoft had already announced what they will provide.

Amazon, which earlier flew in medical equipment from Singapore, has now procured 100 ventilators through its global resources to immediately import these into India.

Amazon has worked with MoHFW (Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India) to ensure the ventilators are of acceptable technical specification.

Amazon will also handle installation, maintenance and training

Amazon has carried out its own compatibility checks to immediately fund 100 units of Medtronic’s PB980 model and bring them into India for urgent use.

The company will work closely with Medtronic (MT) for these units to be airlifted into India and the consignment will arrive in India in the next two weeks.

Amazon India is also working closely with the MoHFW appointed agencies to finalize the hospitals with the most urgent need so that Amazon can partner with MT for end-to-end delivery, installation, maintenance and training of personnel who will use these machines.

“With the urgency of adding to the medical infrastructure and capacity for Indian hospitals fighting against COVID-19’s severe second spike, we decided to urgently source, import and donate 100 ventilators to hospitals to be identified by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Government of India," said Amit Agarwal, Global SVP & Country Head, Amazon India.

The company had earlier announced to donate 10,000 oxygen concentrators and BiPAP machines to hospitals and public institutions to augment their capacity to help Covid-19 infected patients across multiple cities in India.