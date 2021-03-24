All-electric Jaguar I-Pace SUV launched in India

Jaguar Land Rover has launched its much-awaited premium car in India, the Jaguar I-Pace . It is an all-electric car that falls in the SUV (Sports Utility Vehicle) category.

The booking for the all-electric Jaguar I-Pace SUV was opened back in November 2020 itself in India. The I-Pace SUV is one of India’s most premium electric cars, standing second to the Mercedes-Benz EQC. With Tesla yet to make its appearance in India, Jaguar looks to dominate the market with its complete EV offering.

Let’s start with the pricing, the Jaguar I-Pace SUV starts at Rs 1.06 crore and goes up to Rs 1.12 crore(ex-showroom price). It is available in multiple models. The SUV was originally unveiled back in March 2018 globally. The Indian variant will be CKD.

Two permanent magnet synchronous electric motors with 400hp power and 696 Nm of torque housed to deliver a constant four-wheel drive. The car draws power from a 90kWh battery. The company claims the I-Pace can achieve 100kmph in just 4.8 seconds.

In terms of the range, the Jaguar I-Pace comes with a 90kWh battery capable of delivering up to 480 kilometres per charge. However, the real-life mileage might vary depending on the usage. Recharging the battery with a 100kW fast-charging unit will take 45 minutes to charge the vehicle from 0 to 80% while the 7kWh AC wall adapter takes about 10 hours to completely charge the car.

As for the design, the I-Pace looks unique when compared to traditional SUVs. It comes with a large grille on the front and you also get the flush door handles that raise out when the car is unlocked. Other aspects of the design include LED headlamps, a panoramic sunroof, a large display on the inside, and a 3D solar camera.

As for the technology inside the car goes, there is a Pivi Pro infotainment system that shows up navigation, media, contacts, and more. There is also Jaguar InControl App support for the car which offers some handy controls. The EV supports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The EV’s battery comes with an eight-year warranty or 1,60,000 kilometres warranty. With the purchase of the car, you also get a 5-year service pack and 5-year Jaguar roadside assistance as well.

The bookings for the Jaguar I-Pace SUV is open now in India and the cars will be available in 6 months.

