AIIMS puts to use robots to handle Covid-19 patients

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), the autonomous government public medical colleges of higher education in India, has deployed robots in its hospitals to sanitize and clean Covid-19 patients’ rooms, a move keeping in mind the virulent spread of coronavirus and minimizing human contact.

The robots will be used at its facility in Jhajjar in Haryana and the primary hospital in Delhi as well.

The robot, which uses ultraviolet light (UV C-254nm) to enable sterilization of hospital space, including Intensive Care Unit (ICUs) and patient rooms, has been proven in killing viruses and other microbes.

Other than sanitization and cleaning areas used by Covid-19 patients, including intensive care units, the institute is also considering the possibility of extending the use of robots to serve food and handle medical supply to Covid-19 patients at Jhajjar.

Director of AIIMS, New Delhi, Randeep Guleria has also emphasized the use of ‘telemedicine’ to keep exposure of doctors involved in treating Covid-19 patients to a minimum.

Covid-19 positive patients who are not in a serious condition are being monitored and advised via the AIIMS, Jhajjar WhatsApp number. Doctors are checking patients’ vitals, ECG, X-ray and ventilator settings via smartphones.

With more than 1,500 COVID-19 cases, and the highest in all Indian cities, Delhi's hospitals are looking at every possible option to bring the pandemic under control.

Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz, a Gurgaon based tech company is providing robots to a quarantine facility that is being readied by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) at the Central Armed Police Forces referral hospital in Greater Noida. The robots will be used to serve food and medicines to COVID-19 patients on one of the five floors.