Adobe too gets into metaverse bandwagon with AR/VR tools

Even as metaverse becomes an all-consuming buzz in the tech world, software major Adobe previewed its new 3D and augmented reality (AR) shopping tools for immersive experiences. It also announced, at the Adobe Summit, innovations for designing, creating and delivering engaging and realistic virtual experiences.

Among these new innovations is the launch of the new Adobe Substance 3D Modeler in beta that makes 3D creation and sharing easier. Adobe also released a playbook for brands to adapt to the demands of designing in 3D and immersive environments.

The company said that "new integrations across Adobe Creative Cloud and Adobe Experience Cloud will bring Adobe’s 3D content creation and personalization solutions to businesses across a wide spectrum of industries."

Adobe is also building on its expertise to enable users in the metaverse and other immersive experiences to design their unique online personas and possessions and use these customized assets inside of virtual worlds.

Adobe wants companies to be metaverse-ready

Rather than plunge face-first into the metaverse, Adobe wants companies to be metaverse-ready. To this effect, it unveiled collaborations with the Coca-Cola Company, Epic Games, NASCAR and NVIDIA.

“To lead in the metaverse, brands should start creating 3D and immersive content now – it will not only prepare them for the future, but make their product design and creation of marketing and e-commerce assets better, faster and cheaper," Scott Belsky, chief product officer and executive vice president of Adobe Creative Cloud said.

As Adobe moves to integrate its creative 3D and immersive tools with Adobe Experience Cloud, its first integrations planned are Adobe Commerce, Adobe Experience Manager, Adobe Analytics and Adobe Target. Previously, Adobe announced tighter integration of 3D content, effects and capabilities across its portfolio of Creative Cloud applications.

"As the web evolves, there will be greater demand than ever for data-driven, immersive experiences that include e-commerce, multi-user functionality and the ability to own and export customized versions of your identity and possessions across virtual worlds," Anil Chakravarthy, president, Digital Experience Business, Adobe said.

What Adobe intends doing with metaverse

Later this year, Adobe said it would expand its 3D capabilities in Adobe’s Substance 3D Collection, which currently includes Substance 3D Stager, Painter, Sampler, Designer and 3D Asset Library, with an all-new Substance 3D Modeler app.

Adobe is also previewing cutting-edge immersive tools from Adobe’s research labs, including tools that will bring e-commerce experiences to the metaverse. Specifically, Adobe will show AR shopping capabilities that enable marketers to embed AR markers into digital images on their websites. Customers will be able to take a photo of a product online and automatically see its exact size and fit rendered in their home – merging the virtual and physical worlds.