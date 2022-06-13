A car that can run for 7 months without charging is ready - It's named Lightyear 0

Audio player loading…

Solar cars, as a concept, have been around for a bit now. There are races for solar cars too. But let us face it, they have been just showpieces, something put out for curiosity experience. They have never made it past prototypes and one-off creations for exhibitions and competitions. But the Netherlands-based company Lightyear has now unveiled what it claims is the world's first production-ready solar car. The Lightyear 0 is a family sedan with 5 sq m solar panels built in capable of generating range up to 70 km a day. In WLTP (Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure) testing, the Lightyear 0 is said to have delivered 625 km from a battery pack holding just 60 kWh.

What more, thanks to its optimised solar roof a yield of up to 11,000 kilometers a year is possible in this vehicle, and drivers using Lightyear 0 for their daily commute can drive for months in the summer period before needing to plug into a public charger or household outlet, the company said. "Even in climates such as the Netherlands, it would be two months and, in Spain or Portugal, as much as seven months."

A car that took six years to make

Lightyear spent six years of research and development, design, engineering, prototyping and testing of the vehicle, which will go into production later this year and the first car is set for delivery in November. The company will produce 949 of the vehicles, and are likely to be priced at $263,000, which is admittedly not cheap.

Lightyear’s Co-Founder and CEO Lex Hoefsloot, said "In 2016, we only had an idea; three years later, we had a prototype. Now, after six years of testing, iterating, (re)designing, and countless obstacles, Lightyear 0 is proof that the impossible is actually possible."

Lightyear claims its new car, with its four in-wheel motors, constitute the most efficient electric drivetrain available today with an energy use of 10.5 kWh per 100 kilometers (at 110km/h). At highway speeds (110 km), Lightyear 0 can drive for 560 kilometers on end.

The company takes its environment-friendly cred seriously. The dashboard has a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system that permits cloud-based updates, and the interior is composed entirely of vegan and naturally-sourced materials such as ecological microfiber suede seats and rattan palm detailing.

Analysis: But will it click?

It is an obvious question to ask considering the chequered history of solar-powere vehicle experimentation. But after years of showboating, the industry seems to be getting its act together with regard to solar vehicles. Not just Lightyear, other companies are also on the threshold of making solar vehicles that are scalable in production. Aptera Motors, Atlis Motor Vehicles, Fisker, Sono Motors, Hyundai, Tesla and Toyota are all developing solar cars or hybrid versions of them.

Solar vehicles are basically electric vehicles that use self contained solar cells to power themselves from sunlight. Solar vehicles typically contain a rechargeable battery to help regulate and store the energy from the solar cells and capture kinetic energy from the vehicle during braking. Most of these cars can be plugged into external power sources to supplement the power of sunlight used to charge their battery.

The main issues that plague solar vehicles design are manufacturing safe, reliable and cost-effective modules for vehicle integration and reduction of power generation by bad weather and other objects that can cast a shadowing on the panels (other vehicles, buildings, bridges, trees and tunnels.)

But Lightyear has addressed these issues by choosing to concentrate on efficiency rather than on performance, which is a smart ploy as the car is mostly meant for every-day commute. Under ideal conditions, the solar panels covering Lightyear 0's hood and the fastback roof can pick in 1.05 kW of constant trickle charging.

Of course, the car is pricey, but when you consider its long-term benefits it might seem justified. We just need to wait till November to see Lightyear 0 perform on actual roads by actual commuters. As of now, things look sunny, in more ways than one, for Lightyear 0.