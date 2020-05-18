6 new TV shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other streamers this week

Summer used to be the time when there was no new television, but that's no longer the case in the age of Netflix and peak TV. There's always something new to watch, and this week that includes a DC Comics superhero drama, a thriller from the creator of Mr Robot, and a show that asks "what if Bake Off was about flower arrangements instead of cooking?"

Below, we've captured six highlights of what's new on Netflix and other streaming services like Amazon Prime this week. It's fair to say this is a less exciting few days for Netflix, following a busy few weeks of big new dramas like White Lines and The Eddy, but May 29 is the date you'll want to highlight in your calendars – that's when Space Force, from The Office's Steve Carell and Greg Daniels, comes to the streaming service.

In the meantime, here's what you can watch over the coming days.

Homecoming season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Studios)

The first season of Homecoming starred Julia Roberts as a therapist in an experimental facility for war veterans being treated for trauma. The corporation behind the facility, though, didn't necessarily have its patients' best interests at heart, and tried to cover its tracks after leaving some of its patients in a terrible condition.

This second season is something of a surprise, featuring an all-new lead in Janelle Monáe (Moonlight), and some returning cast members (Hong Chau and Stephan James). Mr Robot creator Sam Esmail is behind Homecoming, an adaptation of a fictional podcast which is easily one of the best Amazon Prime shows, if you want to catch up for season 2. Episodes are a lean 30 minutes each, too, so it doesn't take long to binge. This is the show to watch this week.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from 22 May

The Big Flower Fight (Netflix)

(Image credit: Netflix)

If you love The Great British Baking Show (or Bake Off, depending on where you're reading from), this looks like it's trying to do the same thing for flower competitions. See an array of animals reconstructed via the medium of floral arrangements in this new Netflix reality series, where contestants try to outperform each other with increasingly ambitious, almost Pokémon-like creations.

This looks like one of those shows that'll either become everyone's new guilty pleasure, or we'll all forget about it within a week and move on. Comedian Vic Reeves co-hosts, which should make it at least somewhat entertaining.

Now streaming on Netflix

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything (Netflix)

Comedian Patton Oswalt has a new stand-up special available on Netflix this week. Even if you're not familiar with his stand-up work, you've surely spotted Oswalt popping up in every sitcom from Parks and Rec to Community and AP Bio. Check out our best Netflix comedy specials if you need more lockdown laughs.

Streaming on Netflix from May 19

Control Z (Netflix)

Control Z is a new Spanish language teen drama about a high school hit by a hacker, who starts to reveal the students' deepest secrets publicly. A couple of savvy students team up to figure out who the culprit is. Netflix is clearly hoping it'll capture a similar audience to Elite, another of its international hit shows. While this trailer might remind you of Netflix's excellent teen mystery show American Vandal to begin with, by the end we were firmly convinced this'll fall on the trashier end of the scale.

Streaming on Netflix from May 22

Stargirl (DC Universe/The CW)

(Image credit: DC Universe/Warner Bros)

Did you know that as well as launching HBO Max this year, Warner Bros previously released a DC Universe app featuring its own shows as well as comic books? If you're a devotee of the shows Titans and Doom Patrol, you likely already knew that, but it's still a pretty confusing strategy.

Stargirl is the latest addition to the service, based on a Justice Society of America character from DC Comics. The show comes from comics superstar Geoff Johns, who also created this version of the Stargirl character. The good news is, while Stargirl is now available on the DC Universe app, everyone else in the US can watch it on The CW or its website. It's unclear when Stargirl will show in the UK.

Now available on DC Universe and streaming on The CW app/CWTV.com from May 20

Sweet Magnolias (Netflix)

Based on the books by Sherryl Woods, Sweet Magnolias is a gentle-looking series about a group of female friends in South Carolina, and the various challenges of their day-to-day lives. If you watched the extremely sedate trailer above waiting for some murder mystery plot, or a terrible event that brings the neighborhood to its knees, you won't find it. You will find Chris Klein from American Pie, though.

Streaming on Netflix from May 19