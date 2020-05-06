5G mid-ranger Honor X10 to be unveiled on May 20

Honor is bringing 5G capabilities to its budget X series of smartphones, starting with the Honor X10 on May 20.

The Honor X10 will succeed the Honor 9X which was announced late last year. The naming scheme has been tweaked to avoid a clash with the upcoming Redmi 10X series of smartphones.

Unlike previous iterations, the Honor X10 will not be a low-end budget device. In fact, it will be powered by the Huawei Kirin 820 SoC, along with an integrated 5G modem. In synthetic benchmarks, it is supposed to be very close to the flagship Kirin 980 and Snapdragon 855’s performance.

The device’s design was revealed by its TENAA listing in China, suggesting looks very similar to the recently unveiled Honor 30family. We’re looking at a glass back with a diamond-cut pattern on the back, and a rather bezel-less front. The display is expected to span 6.63-inches diagonally, with a Full HD+ resolution. It will be an LCD panel and the fingerprint scanner will be embedded in the power button. There is no mention of the refresh rate.

The cameras will be placed in a rectangular housing on the back, and comprising four shooters. At its helm will be the custom 40MP Sony IMX600y image sensor, followed by an 8MP ultrawide shooter, a macro lens and a depth sensor. Selfies will be handled by a 16MP camera.

Other leaked specifications include a 4,200mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging over USB Type-C. It will run Honor’s custom skin atop Android 10, but Google services will be a no show.

Pricing and availability details have not been mentioned yet, but we should have a better idea closer to the launch date.