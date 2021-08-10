Now get the Covid vaccination certificate on WhatsApp - here's how

Just over a year and a half back no one had heard about words like pandemic, lockdown, Covid-19 and its vaccine. However, now these are a part of our daily routine. In fact, not only vaccines are critically important for us to remain healthy, it is mandatory to have the vaccine certificates handy when you’re travelling – both within the country and overseas as well.

While we had the CoWin platform to help people book slots for vaccines easily, the Indian government is making it easy for the people who’ve already gotten their jabs to get their certificates instantly.

Ironically, this new system works on WhatsApp, which has been at the loggerheads with the federal government over issues related to data privacy and its dubious privacy policy. Regardless, since WhatsApp is the most commonly used messaging platform, choosing it as a medium to deliver the certificates makes sense

Here’s how you can download Covid vaccination certification using WhatsApp

Follow the below-mentioned process to get your Covid vaccination certificates easily

Step 1: Save the number of MyGov Corona chatbot +919013151515 on your phone

Step 2: On WhatsApp, type 'Covid Certificate' and send it to the above number

Step 3: Once you receive the menu, reply with the relevant option for a vaccination certificate

Step 4: Once you receive the sub-menu, reply with the relevant option for a vaccination certificate

Step 5: CoWin bot will generate the OTP using the phone number that’s linked with WhatsApp

Step 6: Send a reply with the OTP received on your phone

Step 7: You’ll get a list of members registered with that number

Step 8: Respond with the relevant number, in case you have registered other family members using your mobile number

Step 9: Once done, your Covid vaccination will arrive in seconds

However, Since the bot only has the option to download certificates linked to the number linked to WhatsApp, ensure that you use the correct WhatsApp account. Also, this feature works for people using WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business in the same way. In any case, you can also download the vaccine certificate using the CoWin portal and this new solution is not its replacement.

