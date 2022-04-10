Monte-Carlo Masters live stream 2022: how to watch tennis online from anywhere

Novak Djokovic plays just his second tournament of the year, and it's almost as if nothing has changed. Once more at the top of the rankings, the Serb will be looking to show the world what it's been missing at a venue that has his great rival Rafael Nadal's fingerprints all over it. Read on to find out how to watch a Monte-Carlo Masters live stream from anywhere - including ways to watch the tennis absolutely FREE.

The Monte-Carlo Masters marks the start of the clay court season even though the King is out of action with a rib injury. Sad for the Spaniard, but very welcome news for the rest of the field. Rafa has won the Monte-Carlo Masters a record 11 times, so it's nice of him to give somebody else a shot.

Speaking of which, Novak has only triumphed at the MCCC event twice, most recently in 2015. Stefanos Tsitsipas is back to defend his crown, as is the man he beat in last year's final, Andrey Rublev.

Some of the other major names in the field include top 10 starlets Casper Ruud, Felix Auger Aliassime and Alexander Zverev, as well as Indian Wells champion Taylor Fritz and the teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz, who became the youngest ever Miami Open men's winner earlier this month.

How to watch Monte-Carlo Masters: live stream tennis in the UK

(opens in new tab) Try Amazon Prime FREE for 30-days (opens in new tab) Amazon has the rights to broadcast the Monte-Carlo Masters in the UK. Amazon Prime Video members can live stream all the action at no additional cost. Play typically gets underway at 10am BST, extending into the afternoons and evenings, though the final on Sunday, April 17, starts at 1.30pm. You can live stream the tennis from your phone or tablet or any smart device with the Amazon Prime Video app. Amazon Prime membership costs £79 per year or £7.99 per month, which can be cancelled at any time. The subscription will get you access to Amazon's library of TV shows and films as well as unlimited one-day delivery on Amazon orders from the UK. New users can sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial (opens in new tab) with full access to live sports coverage, as well as free one-day delivery on purchases from Amazon's online store during that time. Away from the UK but still want to watch the tennis on your Prime account? Your best option is to download and install a VPN (opens in new tab) and then log in to a UK IP address.

Watch a Monte-Carlo Masters live stream from outside your country

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from anywhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

How to watch 2022 Monte-Carlo Masters tennis: live stream in the US

How to live stream Monte-Carlo Masters 2022 and watch tennis online in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, you can watch Monte-Carlo Masters tennis on TSN. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a Monte-Carlo Masters live stream. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. Play typically starts at 5am ET / 2am PT each day, extending well into the late mornings and afternoons. The final on Sunday, April 27, is scheduled for an 8.30am ET / 5.30am PT start. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Monte-Carlo Masters: live stream tennis in Australia

(opens in new tab) beIN Sports has the rights to show Monte-Carlo Masters tennis in Australia, with play typically starting at 7pm AEST each evening, extending late into the nights. The final on Sunday, April 27, will start at 10.30pm. If you don't have it as part of a pay TV package, you can also sign up to beIN Sports as a standalone subscription, costing $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE two-week trial (opens in new tab). That said, sports streaming specialist Kayo Sports includes beIN in its package - in addition to an enormous variety of live sports - and it also offers a FREE 14-day Kayo Sports trial (opens in new tab). After that, the Basic plan costs just $25 a month and lets you stream on two screens, while Premium is a mere $35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN (opens in new tab) is the solution.

How to watch Monte-Carlo Masters: live stream in New Zealand