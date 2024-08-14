Is your clear phone case starting to look a bit grimy? It's amazing how something meant to protect our phones can quickly become a magnet for dirt, dust, and fingerprints. But don't worry! With just a few simple steps, you can get your clear phone case looking as good as new. Here's how to clean a clear phone case without using any fancy tools or harsh chemicals.

iPhone case

Gentle soap

Toothbrush or cloth

Steps for how to clean a clear phone case

Remove the phone case

Rinse it under warm water

Use a gentle cleaner like dish soap

Scrub with a toothbrush or cloth

Dry

Step by step guide for how to clean a clear phone case

Phone cases are made from a range of different plastics, including thermoplastic polyurethane, polycarbonate, and silicone, which react differently to different cleaning materials. For example, you can clean a silicone case with a mixture of water and white vinegar, but this might damage other kinds of cases.

We have only included steps that are safe to use on all plastic phone cases, so it doesn't matter what type you have. However, if you want to try a different cleaning method, we recommend you check the manufacturer's care instructions if available.

1. Remove your phone from the case (Image: © Future) Before you start the cleaning process, remove your phone from the case. This might seem like an obvious step, but it's crucial for preventing any accidental damage to your device.

2. Rinse with warm water (Image: © Future) The first step in the cleaning process is to rinse your phone case under warm water. This will help loosen any surface dirt and make the cleaning process easier. If your case isn't too dirty, sometimes a quick rinse is all it needs!

3. Wash with mild soap (Image: © Future) Wash the case in warm water with a small amount of mild soap. You can use washing-up liquid or any gentle, non-abrasive soap you have at home. Avoid using any harsh cleaning agents, like bleach or alcohol, as these can damage the case material and exacerbate yellowing.

4. Use a soft-bristled brush or cloth (Image: © Future) Gently scrub the phone case with a soft-bristled brush or a soft cloth. Pay special attention to any nooks and crannies where dirt and grime tend to accumulate. If you're using a brush, make sure it's soft enough not to scratch the case. A toothbrush is ideal for this purpose.

5. Rinse and dry (Image: © Future) After scrubbing, rinse the case thoroughly under warm water to remove any soap residue. Shake off any excess water and then leave the case to air dry completely on a clean towel or drying rack. Avoid using direct heat or sunlight to speed up the drying process, as this could warp the case or cause further yellowing.

Cleaning your clear phone case regularly can keep it looking transparent and new, enhancing the overall appearance of your phone. This simple maintenance extends the life of your phone case and creates a cleaner, more hygienic device.

For extra protection and to help prevent future staining, consider applying a UV protective spray designed for plastics once the case is dry. This can be beneficial in maintaining the clarity and condition of your phone case over time.

You might also like...