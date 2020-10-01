How to change your Adobe password or reset it

From design programs like Photoshop to marketing software like Marketo Engage, many of Adobe’s software products are market-leading tools. In fact, lots of users couldn’t do their jobs effectively without them.

Your Adobe password gives you access to all your Adobe products, which is why it's important to keep it secure. Changing your Adobe password regularly is a good way to combat cyber threats such as brute force attacks, while resetting it enables you to access your account if you forget your credentials.

Read our guide to learn how to reset and change your password, and thus keep your account active and secure.

Adobe provides essential software tools for people in countless sectors and industries (Image credit: Adobe)

How to change your Adobe password

The first step is to go to the Adobe sign in page and log into your account using your existing credentials. Once you arrive at the homepage, click the circular icon in the right hand corner of the screen, to the right of the magnifying glass icon (search tool).

This will activate a dropdown menu. Click the ‘View account’ option and wait to be redirected to your account page. Next, select ‘Profile’ from the options in the header and then ‘Password and security’ from the options that appear in the menu to the left of the screen.

In the ‘Password and security’ section you’ll see a box containing your current password obscured by dots. Next to this is the ‘Change’ button. Click ‘Change’ and enter your current password when prompted.

After confirming your identity, input your new password on the allocated line below your existing password and confirm it to complete the process. You now have a new password for your Adobe account—don’t forget to store it securely.

To change the password on your account you’ll need to edit the details of your account profile (Image credit: Adobe)

How to reset your Adobe password

To reset your Adobe password, the first thing you need to do is head to the sign in page as you usually would. Then, enter your email address and click ‘Continue’.

When prompted to enter your password ignore the request and instead click ‘Reset your password’. After this, a new interface will pop up asking you to verify your identity. You can choose to have a verification code sent to the email address associated with your account, or to the mobile number Adobe has on file for you.

Once you receive the verification code enter it into the pop-up box. If you don’t receive anything within a few minutes, you can either click ‘Resend’, select ‘Back’ to repeat the process, or click the ‘Get your code another way’ link located at the bottom of the page.

When prompted, enter your new password and confirm it before clicking the ‘Reset Password’ button

Sometimes, the verification code may end up in your Junk or Spam folder, so check there before resending your reset request. If you can’t access your email account or receive a verification code to the number Adobe has for you, you’ll need to contact the company directly. A member of the Adobe support team will then reset your password manually.

To reset your password, you’ll need to confirm your identity via email or text message (Image credit: Adobe)