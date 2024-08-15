The Dyson V15s Detect Submarine is an efficient wet-and-dry vacuum mop and it's excellent value at just AU$977

I've tested quite a few of the best vacuum cleaners over the years, but it was Dyson's first wet-dry vacuum-mop that left a lasting impression on me. In my Dyson V15s Detect Submarine review, I said that the Submarine wet roller head handles both wet and dry spills "supremely well" and I still stand by that today. In fact, it's the vacuum-mop I use at home each week and it's also one of our picks for the best cordless vacuums you can buy today.

As with any of Dyson's more recent vacuums, I also thought the Submarine was an expensive investment, but a 37% discount on Amazon makes it arguably very good value. At AU$977, I think it's a great buy if you want a single machine that will both vacuum and mop – albeit not at the same time.

This offer is, however, on the Absolute model which doesn't get you the Fluffy Optic hard-floor cleaning head but, honestly, I don't think you really need it. I mean, it's nice having that little light beam to illuminate particles that you wouldn't be able to see with the naked eye, but you can do without it. The Digital Motorbar that does come with the Absolute version is more than capable of handling both hard floors and carpets. Rest assured, the Submarine mopping head is there by default.

I'll be the first to admit that the Submarine ain't perfect. The wet roller cleaning head has a design flaw that can allow dirty water to spill out if it gets too full, so a little care is needed when you finish mopping and want to move the cleaning head to a sink.

Other than that, though, the roller itself is absolutely fantastic! I've used it to dry out a wet bath and it sucks up all the water efficiently. It's been able to remove caked-in sauce spills on my kitchen floor... after a few passes over the spot to add some moisture to it for better cleaning. Which means a regular mop is just a walk in the park for the Submarine.

Mopping aside, this is a Dyson vacuum, so you know you're getting good suction here. I find that the V15s Detect Submarine does a very good job on my bedroom carpet after it's been smothered with my hair over the course of a few days. And I'm impressed by how well the dirt sensors work – the dynamic suction here is so good that I usually just leave the vacuum on Medium and just let it do its thing – works every single time!

I'd have been hesitant to recommend the Submarine at full price, but the Absolute model for AU$977 is good value. If you really, really want the Fluffy Optic, it's part of the Dyson-exclusive Complete model – if you trade in your old vacuum (it can be of any brand), Dyson will slash AU$450 off the asking price after you apply the code AUTRADEIN at checkout. That drops the price to AU$1,199.