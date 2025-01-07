The Hyve smart delivery pod takes a surprisingly low-tech approach with a focus on simplicity and sustainability

The latest smart delivery pod is dubbed the 'Hyve,' but it doesn't scream high-tech.

It can stand up to heavy rain and offers room inside to safely store several packages.

Delivery workers will enter a code that you can generate in an app to open the delivery pod.

There’s a new package delivery box on the block – well, at least announced – as the Hyve is making its debut at CES 2025. This latest smart home-delivery pod is surprisingly smart, but hidden behind a fairly low-tech look and feel.

It’s a vertical package locker that's designed to be placed outside your front door on a porch, a side door, near a garage, or wherever you’re getting deliveries. It stands at 32 inches in height, and with a square end it’s about 20 inches by 20 inches. This means that if you unlock the lid, which pops open, you could stack several packages or even bags inside.

On the top of the Hyve delivery pod are a number pad, delivery window, and a solar panel for charging (Image credit: Future/Jacob Krol)

When it begins shipping in June for $299 (we don't know if or when it'll launch outside the US), the Hyve delivery pod will be available in two colors – gray or white – and is primarily constructed from polypropylene plastic with stainless steel rods on the sides to help it keep its proper shape. As you might suspect, the whole build is waterproof up to the IP65 standard. A tether and a door frame lock are included in the box, allowing you to install the Hyve safely.

However, if someone manages to get through the tether or bracket, an onboard accelerometer will sound a siren if it detects it’s being moved. And that’s the start of the smart, intelligent features here.

Essentially, from the Hyve app for Android or iOS, you’ll be able to generate delivery codes which you can assign by retailer – potentially Amazon or BestBuy – delivery service – UPS, FedEx, DHL, USPS, etc. – or couriers for services like Instacart, Doordash, or Uber Eats.

(Image credit: Future/Jacob Krol)

Once you generate that code, the delivery person can enter the code on the Hyve via a keypad, and the lid pops open, allowing them to place the package or delivery inside. It has a clear window, enabling them to provide proof of delivery as well. And this is what gives the Hyve as a whole a sort of low-tech, high-tech feel – yes, it has Bluetooth and Wi-Fi integration for connectivity, so you can get an alert when a package is dropped off and when the lid is opened, but it doesn’t scream high-tech.

Just four AA batteries power the package delivery pod, and Hyve says it should last for 18 months, which is likely thanks to a small solar cell that works to top them off. While no smart home integration is planned, Hyve says it will work with select security systems at launch – we’re just keen to find out what those are when it comes closer to launch.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Future) We’re covering all of the latest CES news from the show as it happens. Stick with us for the big stories on everything from 8K TVs and foldable displays to new phones, laptops, smart home gadgets, and the latest in AI. And don’t forget to follow us on TikTok for the latest from the CES show floor!

Additionally, there is the notion of sustainability, with Hyve aiming to work with retailers to help with product returns to reduce packaging waste, but also on the delivery front with folks potentially opting to ship items in their basic packaging instead of needing to wrap them another layer, as it will be left securely in the Hyve locked box.

Suffice it to say, minimal recharges and a simple app to generate codes make it quite appealing; I’d just like to see some smart home integration arrive and maybe a few retail partners.