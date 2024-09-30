One of our very favorite Shark cordless vacuums just plummeted in price

The Shark Detect Pro is a feature-packed cordless vacuum from one of our very favorite brands, and its had a huge price cut: right now US shoppers can pick one up for $199.99 (usually $379.99) at Amazon US. That matches the lowest price we've ever seen on this model, and is incredible value for money.

UK shoppers have a deal available too: it's currently £258 (usually £349.99) at Amazon UK. That's not quite the cheapest we've seen it, but it's still far cheaper than it usually is.

The Detect Pro is one of the best Shark vacuums (and, in fact, one of the best cordless vacuum cleaners overall) if you're looking for a reliable, low-effort clean. This vacuum is clever enough to be able to adjust suction based on the type of floor and how dirty it is, for an efficient clean without having to manually switch modes. There are also some ultra-handy practical features, including a wand that can fold forwards to enable you to clean under furniture without having to make your way down onto the floor yourself, and headlamps that get brighter in poorly-lit areas. Find out more in our Shark Detect Pro Cordless vacuum cleaner review.



Shark Detect Pro Cordless vacuum: was £349.99 now £258 at Amazon UK The Shark Detect Pro is a reliable cordless vacuum with a whole host of smart features. This isn't quite the cheapest price we've seen on this vacuum in the UK, but it is much cheaper than it usually is, and far cheaper than you'll find it elsewhere.

The reason for this big discount is likely because Shark has just dropped a new cordless stick vacuum – the PowerDetect – which does everything the Detect Pro does (plus a bit more), but with significantly more suction power. You can read about it in detail in our Shark PowerDetect cordless vacuum review or see exactly how the two models compare in our Shark Detect Pro vs Shark PowerDetect face-off.

Normally, we'd recommend you shell out the slightly higher price for the PowerDetect, but this massive discount makes the Detect Pro a much more appealing prospect. If you have mostly hard floors, and perhaps the occasional rug or bit of low-pile carpet, you probably won't need all the extra power of the PowerDetect anyway.