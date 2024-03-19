Dyson's powerful 360 Vis Nav robot vacuum finally lands in the US

Dyson’s latest high-end robot vacuum, the Dyson 360 Vis Nav, has reached the shores of North America after spending more than eight months lingering in the UK and Australia.

You can think of it as the successor to the old Dyson 360 Eye model from all the way back in 2017. At the center of the Vis Nav is a camera with a fisheye lens capable of seeing in 360 degrees, giving the machine a full panoramic view of your home. All of the visual information it takes in is then processed through its on-board system, creating a map. It’ll know the layout of your house, including where the furniture is located, and even make note of areas where dust frequently accumulates.

Of course, you do have the option to make adjustments on the fly via the MyDyson app. With a mobile device, owners can create cleaning schedules for the robot vacuum and even instruct it to avoid certain areas of their home. The Vis Nav is compatible with both Google Home and Alexa, allowing you to control it with simple voice commands.

Notable features

One of the things the company boasts about for this robo-vacuum is its power. The model houses a motor capable of spinning at 11,000rpm, delivering a suction of 65 air watts (AW). If you check out our review of the Vis Nav from last year, you’ll learn it was able to completely fill up its trash bin while in the default Auto mode.

There are four separate modes in total, all of which can be activated through the aforementioned mobile app. Auto, as the name suggests, is your standard “set it and forget it” setting. The device will clean your floors without direct input. On the side is an extending nozzle that can reach those tough spots up against the wall. As it’s sweeping, the Vis Nav can dynamically adjust its suction power to the side duct so it can clean deep into those missed spots.

(Image credit: Dyson)

Next is Boost mode to greatly increase the vacuum’s performance when scrubbing your house. It knows when to magnify power thanks to the internal “piezo sensor”. This piece of hardware informs the model how much dust is on the floor currently. Third is Quiet mode, which is supposed to silence the Vis Nav. However, if you read our review, it’s really not that quiet. The last one is Quick mode. According to The Verge, this mode has the vacuum clean up open areas while avoiding the dirt stuck inside corners.

Availability

As much as we harp about the review, it’s important to go back to it because it seems Dyson made very few changes. The Vis Nav over here in the Western Hemisphere will have all the positives as well as all the negatives.

It appears Dyson improved the battery on the North American release as it can now last up to 65 minutes on a single charge instead of 50 minutes. Recharging will take 1.55 hours instead of 2.5 hours. The one thing that hasn’t changed is how expensive it is.

The 360 Vis Nav is on sale right now in the United States and Canada for $1,200 USD/$1,500 CAD. So yeah, he’s a pricey fella. Fortunately, there are other options out there.

