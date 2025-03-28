This dual-zone Ninja air fryer deal for AU$159 is as delicious as it sounds

Deals
By published

Up to 40% quicker cooking, now 47% off

Ninja FlexDrawer air fryer 6.6L on pink background with &quot;Don&#039;t Miss&quot; text in white.
(Image credit: Future / Ninja)

You’re not exactly left short of options when it comes to buying one of the best air fryers, but deciding which one is best for your home can be a little trickier. Amazon may have just made that decision a touch easier with a huge 47% discount on a Ninja FlexDrawer air fryer, bringing it down to a truly affordable AU$159.

The model on sale here has 6.6 litres of cooking space, which can be split into two separate compartments for cooking two dishes at once. We’ve had experience with this air fryer range, albeit the much larger 10.4L version, which you can read about in our Ninja Foodi FlexBasket Dual Air Fryer review. But, while the model we’ve had personal experience with might be larger, the bones of the machines are the same, so you can expect fantastic results every time.

Ninja FlexDrawer Air Fryer 6.6L
Ninja FlexDrawer Air Fryer 6.6L: was AU$299.99 now AU$159 at Amazon

Save AU$140.99

Half price would have been great, but 47% off isn’t too far off. That makes this Ninja air fryer an affordable option that’s easier to accommodate in kitchens due to its compact design. The main cooking zone can be split into two for making separate dishes and a range of cooking modes ensure all your dishes finish at the same time.

View Deal

Despite being a smaller size compared to the model we’ve reviewed, this air fryer is part of the same series, so we’re confident in saying it will function exactly the same. As we said in our review, “it’s a delightfully easy machine to use that delivers consistent, fantastic results”. Of course, considering the model we’ve had experience with had a mammoth 10.4L cooking zone, it was rather difficult to house on a kitchen counter, but you’ll have no such worries with this model.

We love Ninja’s DualZone technology, which lets you cook two dishes at once when you insert the drawer divider. You can either have them cook at different times and temperatures but finish at the same time, or have them cook to the same settings. It can also cook food in six different ways: air fry, grill, roast, bake, reheat and dehydrate.

If you want to invest in an air fryer but don’t know which model to get or you don’t want to spend too much, this Ninja 6.6L model is, in many ways, the perfect middle ground.

We don’t know how long this deal will last, so you’ll want to be quick if you want to get it for this fantastic price.

Max Langridge
Max Langridge
Staff Writer

Max is a senior staff writer for TechRadar who covers home entertainment and audio first, NBN second and virtually anything else that falls under the consumer electronics umbrella third. He's also a bit of an ecommerce fiend, particularly when it comes to finding the latest coupon codes for a variety of publication. He has written for TechRadar's sister publication What Hi-Fi? as well as Pocket-lint, and he's also a regular contributor to Australian Hi-Fi and Audio Esoterica. Max also dabbled in the men's lifestyle publication space, but is now firmly rooted in his first passion of technology.

