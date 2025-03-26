New watches, old tech: how Pebble is about to make a splash in a shrinking smartwatch pool

Features
By published

Pebble is back – here's why that's important

Pebble watch Core Time 2
(Image credit: Core Devices)

In tech, as in so many areas of life, what’s old inevitably becomes new again. Netflix and Amazon Prime are shelling out for live broadcasts, circling right back around to becoming cable TV. In gaming, modern-gen consoles are awash with remakes and remasters. Phones are now opting for a foldable form factor, imitating an old-fashioned flip phone or Game Boy Advance SP.

The smartwatch market is showing the first signs of stagnation, and we're desperate for something new – and as with the examples above, we might have found it in something old: the Core Time 2 and Core 2 Duo, two devices based on the now-defunct Pebble smartwatch. Both devices last 30 days, boast low-power screens, and run the now open-source Pebble OS. It’s a very different approach to the smartwatch concept in every way, and these watches – built on the old-internet philosophy of community hacking – might be just what we need in 2025.

Since the first Fitbit, which was little more than an electronic pedometer, was introduced in 2009, smartwatches and fitness tracker-like devices have been the must-have, high-tech gadget to keep you healthy and make everyday life easier. The idea of a watch that can become an interactive GPS map, or a heart-rate monitor, or a pedometer, or can even allow you to read and respond to your emails, seemed like science fiction as little as 15 years ago.

Now, we’re simply bored of them: the smartwatch market shrank in 2024 by 7% according to a report by analyst firm Counterpoint – its first decrease ever. The slowdown was said to be due in part to Apple’s incremental annual upgrades, as well as the lack of an Apple Watch SE 3 and Apple Watch Ultra 3, both of which were at one time rumored to be landing in 2024.

Is the smartwatch market getting stale?

Counterpoint Research Global Smartwatch Shipments Tracker by Model, Q4 2024

(Image credit: Counterpoint Research Global Smartwatch Shipments Tracker by Model, Q4 2024)

Apple didn’t invent the smartwatch, but it is the most popular brand by a wide margin, and as a result its designs cemented the basic form factor smartwatches would take. The watches in our best smartwatches guide include Apple Watches, Samsung Galaxy Watches, Google Pixel Watches and more, but whether round or square, they all offer bright screens (usually OLED or AMOLED) and short battery lives, unless you’ve picked up a dedicated exercise tool like one of the best running watches.

You can expect 18 hours of battery life from your common-or-garden Apple Watch at most, in part due to the demands on the small device to constantly monitor your health metrics and regularly send information to your phone, not to mention displaying that information on the watch itself at up to 3,000 nits of brightness, all while running many of the tasks and apps you'd expect from a powerful smartphone.

The Core 2 Duo, on the other hand, has a black-and-white e-paper screen, the sort of thing you might find on an e-reader, and a few basic functionalities such as an accelerometer for counting steps and sleep tracking. The Core Time 2 has a color touchscreen using the same e-paper technology, a metal case instead of the 2 Duo’s polymer one, and a basic heart rate monitor. As previously mentioned, both watches last 30 days.

Original Pebble founder Eric Migicovksy believes that, due to the aforementioned widespread adoption of the same old form factor, we’ve already hit peak smartwatch design, and there was a demand for something new (by which we mean old). In an interview with TechRadar, he told me: “Big companies are making the same glass-and-metal slabs – there’s not too many startups that survive that build fun, quirky technologies that make you smile. That’s my goal.”

After founding Pebble, Migicovsky sold the company to Fitbit in 2016, and Fitbit was itself gobbled up by Google in 2021. Since then, Migicovsky has been quietly working with Google on releasing the original PebbleOS, and all the 10,000-plus apps already made for it, as open-source software. Google finally launched it in January 2025.

“Obviously I had been working with Google to release PebbleOS into the wild, but [creating new watches] has been in the works for a little while,” Migicovsky explained.

What is open-source software?

Pebble watch Core 2 Duo in progress

(Image credit: Core Devices)

Software can be described as open-source if its code is made available for others to freely modify and redistribute. According to the California-based Open Source Initiative, it must be distributed in such a way that it complies with the Open Source Definition, a list of rules for the free distribution of a software’s source code.

These rules are pretty extensive, but among other things the software must be ‘technology neutral’ rather than locked to a single piece of tech; must ‘not restrict other software’, and ‘must allow modifications and derived works, and must allow them to be distributed under the same terms as the license of the original software’.

Some famous examples of open-source software include the Linux operating system and Firefox web browser.

Firefox icon

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Open-source software was built on the principles of an internet that doesn’t really exist today. It’s no secret that Apple, Samsung and Google use their proprietary software and hardware to lock buyers into a 'walled garden': you can only use an Apple Watch with an iPhone, and the Samsung Galaxy Watch’s best features only work with a Samsung Galaxy Phone. Having an open-source OS and phone app, free for use and amendment by anyone, flies in the face of that philosophy.

It also creates total transparency. Our health data is far more valuable than most people might imagine, and when a device is monitoring our sleep, health and location info it’s important to know where that information is going. Speaking about Pebble’s heyday, Migicovsky said, “Last time, you had to trust us; use our app, use our firmware, and trust it would do what we said it would do.”

This statement is eerily reminiscent of Mark Zuckerberg’s famous comments on user data, leaked from a private message in 2010 and published by Business Insider: "People just submitted it. I don't know why they 'trust me.' Dumb f***s."

These days, Migicovsky believes that transparency, and therefore open-source, are the best solutions to this one-sided relationship.

“This time, you don’t even have to trust us: you can literally read every single line of the codebase yourself,” he said. “Change it, modify it, you can see it making connections and alter it, if you want. The watch will work without connecting to a phone, it can show you your steps and everything, but even the phone app’s open-source, so you can see what the phone app’s doing.

“You can’t get better than that; that’s the crème de la crème of personal identity and tracking. If you don’t need an app, you don’t want an app, and if you do it’s open-source.”

Is the PebbleOS way a better way?

Core Time 2 and COre 2 Duo watches running Pebble OS

(Image credit: Core Devices)

While the idea of complete transparency is admirable, it’s obviously impossible beyond a niche product in this market. Does everyone want a smartwatch that lasts 30 days? Of course. Will everybody want a low-power smartwatch they’ll be encouraged to hack themselves? Of course not. But Migicovsky is starting small, with his two-person Core Devices company and a handful of contractors.

“My hunch is that there are enough people who are not being moved by the same circles and squares and glass and metal that everyone else is doing, and their eyes might catch at this,” he said. They might say “Oh, I’ll give it a shot, let’s try’.”

While Pebble may not be a major disruptor in the smartwatch space yet, I’m willing to bet there are quite a few people out there who are sick of playing in someone else’s walled garden, and yearn for the Wild West of the early internet.

We’ll get an idea of just how many when both Core Watches go on sale in July. If demand is high enough for these old-school smartwatches, it might just encourage others in the industry to turn the clocks back.

You might also like...

TOPICS
Matt Evans
Matt Evans
Fitness, Wellness, and Wearables Editor

Matt is TechRadar's expert on all things fitness, wellness and wearable tech. A former staffer at Men's Health, he holds a Master's Degree in journalism from Cardiff and has written for brands like Runner's World, Women's Health, Men's Fitness, LiveScience and Fit&Well on everything fitness tech, exercise, nutrition and mental wellbeing.

Matt's a keen runner, ex-kickboxer, not averse to the odd yoga flow, and insists everyone should stretch every morning. When he’s not training or writing about health and fitness, he can be found reading doorstop-thick fantasy books with lots of fictional maps in them.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest in Smartwatches
Garmin clippd integration
Garmin's golf watches just got a big software integration upgrade to help you improve your game
Oura Ring 4
Activity tracking on Oura Ring is about to get a whole lot better, but I've got bad news about your step count
Google Pixel Watch 3, 41mm and 45mm
Google says it will fix broken Wear OS 5.1 update, but why does this keep happening?
Apple Watch Series 9 with Snoopy
Please, Apple, don't add a camera to the Apple Watch – it's not the change we're hoping for
Apple Watch Ultra 2 timer
The Apple Watch is getting a sleep alarm upgrade it probably should have had 10 years ago
Google Pixel Watch 3
Google Pixel Watches hit with delayed notifications, crashing, and performance issues following Wear OS 5.1 update
Latest in Features
The cast of The Residence peek from a doorway
Netflix's #2 most-watched show is the new madcap whodunnit The Residence –here are 3 more mysteries to stream next
Google AI Mode
I tried Google's new AI mode powered by Gemini, and it might be the end of Search as we know it
Saily eSIM by Nord Security
"Much more than just an eSIM service" - I spoke to the CEO of Saily about the future of travel and its impact on secure eSIM technology
A collage image showing images from the TV shows The White Lotus on Max, Black Mirror on Netflix and The Handmaid&#039;s Tale on Hulu.
I'm pausing my Prime Video, Apple TV+ and Paramount+ subscriptions in April 2025 – here are the 3 streaming services I'm keeping instead
Gemini on a smartphone.
Gemini is pulling ahead of ChatGPT – combining Deep Research with Audio Overviews is one of the best uses of AI I’ve seen so far
The Rookie
The Rookie is Hulu's #1 show – here are 3 police procedural dramas with over 80% on Rotten Tomatoes to watch next
More about smartwatches
Garmin clippd integration

Garmin's golf watches just got a big software integration upgrade to help you improve your game
Oura Ring 4

Activity tracking on Oura Ring is about to get a whole lot better, but I've got bad news about your step count
Discord Clyde

Discord's game overlay has seen a complete revamp - I've tried it, and it's one of the best updates ever
See more latest
Most Popular
The cast of The Residence peek from a doorway
Netflix's #2 most-watched show is the new madcap whodunnit The Residence –here are 3 more mysteries to stream next
Scrabble
Here are 5 games that ChatGPT can play that you'll love
ChatGPT
I asked ChatGPT to explain cosmic mysteries like I’m five – and its analogies changed how I think
Google AI Mode
I tried Google's new AI mode powered by Gemini, and it might be the end of Search as we know it
NordVPN CTO Marijus Briedis speaking at a panel during RightsCon 2025 in Taipei, Taiwan, on February 25.
Cyber threats are evolving everywhere – and "prevention alone is insufficient," says NordVPN CTO
A middle school softball team&#039;s players and coach cheer in Win or Lose
Tempted by the record-low Disney+ bundle deal? Here are 3 shows with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes you won't want to miss
Proton CEO and founder Andy Yen poses next to the Proton logo at the headquarters of the encrypted email and VPN services company in Geneva.
Encryption backdoors: privacy can be misused, "but the cost of a world without is so much higher"
Marriage Story
7 romance movies I recommend streaming on Netflix, Hulu, and more to anyone who doesn’t like romance
Gemini on a smartphone.
Gemini is pulling ahead of ChatGPT – combining Deep Research with Audio Overviews is one of the best uses of AI I’ve seen so far
Saily eSIM by Nord Security
"Much more than just an eSIM service" - I spoke to the CEO of Saily about the future of travel and its impact on secure eSIM technology