CMF Watch Pro 2 vs Watch Pro: Which cheap smartwatch is best?

After putting the CMF Watch Pro 2 through its paces, we're in a bit of a pickle when it comes to recommending it as the best cheap smartwatch out there.

The first-generation CMF Watch Pro has been featured in our guide for a while as an excellent budget smartwatch pick. While the CMF Watch Pro 2 is certainly better in some ways, the distinction is less clear-cut in others. So what are the main differences (and similarities) between the two? Here's a comprehensive rundown for anyone trying to choose.

Design and display

(Image credit: Future)

Design and display are the two biggest differentiating factors between the CMF Watch Pro and Watch Pro 2.

The original comes with a squircle chassis and a 1.96-inch AMOLED display. It's a design reminiscent of the best Apple Watches on the market and in my humble opinion, the supreme smartwatch form factor.

The Watch Pro 2 is a big departure, sporting a much smaller circular AMOLED display measuring just 1.32 inches. That means that despite being a newer upgrade, the Watch Pro 2 has a much smaller display that packs less information.

If you prefer a watch that's a little smaller, or you have skinner wrists, the newer model might appeal to you more, but as I said I think the original squircle form factor is a much more appealing draw.

The Watch Pro 2's display, while smaller, is of a slightly higher quality, refreshing a 60Hz rather than 58Hz, and putting out slightly more peak brightness. It also features auto-brightness.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This big design shift also has an impact on battery life, which we'll come to shortly.

Software tweaks and gestures

(Image credit: Luke Baker)

Both models run Nothing's proprietary smartwatch OS, rather than Wear OS, but the newer model is a little more advanced.

The Watch Pro 2 comes with more than 100 watch faces as well as gesture controls, so you can navigate your watch with a simple flick of the wrist. You can rotate or shake your wrist to answer calls, skip songs, and more, akin to the double-tap gesture on Apple Watch. The Watch Pro 2 also adds a raise-to-wake feature, which is really crucial to smartwatch experiences. It's not perfect, but it does the job and is a big standout upgrade over the original.

There are also personalized widgets. Swiping right from the main screen gives you access to four customizable widgets. You can choose from fitness and health, the weather, contacts, calendar, calls, keypad, and even music for quick and easy access, which you won't find on the original model.

Finally, the Watch Pro 2 adds an extra 10 or so sport tracking modes.

Battery life

(Image credit: Future)

As you might have guessed, because the original watch is so much bigger than the CMF Watch Pro 2, the battery inside is much bigger. As such, you'll get some 13 days of standard use, rather than the 11 the newer model is rated for.

Don't get it twisted, either reading is pretty impressive in smartwatch terms. Apple only offers all-day battery life on devices like the Apple Watch Series 10, while even the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra "only" offers 100 hours. 11-13 days is on par with the best Garmin Watches, so neither is to be sniffed at. However, if battery life is a crucial factor for you, the larger, older model makes more sense.

Price

(Image credit: Luke Baker)

Despite the age gap, Nothing still sells both its Watch Pro and Watch Pro 2 at the same price, $69/£69/AU$99. I think the parity reflects just how difficult it is to separate these watches in terms of usefulness and appeal, the quandary that led me to label the Watch Pro 2 as a spin-off, rather than a sequel.

The only point of difference, you will find slightly more generous discounts on the older model, which you can typically find on Amazon for less.

(Image credit: Luke Baker)