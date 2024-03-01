The best mattress for side sleepers is now available in RV sizes

If the joy of a life on the open road is being spoiled by sleepless nights, we have great news for all Winnebago warriors: Helix has started making many of its mattresses in RV sizes. This means you can now buy our best mattress for side sleepers top pick, the Helix Midnight, in short queen and RV king sizes, and enjoy the same comfort and support that you'll get when you're sleeping at home.

If you're not sure what these sizes mean, a short queen measures 60" x 74", as opposed to 60" x 80", while an RV king measures 72" x 80" instead of the 76" x 80" of a standard king size. These should be a much better fit for your RV than standard sizes, although you'll probably want to measure up before you order just to be on the safe side.

It's not just the Helix Midnight that's ready to hit the highway; all of Helix's standard and Luxe models, including the Helix Dusk Luxe, are now available in RV sizes, and naturally they're included Helix mattress sales so you should never have to pay full price.

Helix Midnight mattress Short queen size: was $1,373.80 now $1,099 Overview: Designed with side sleepers in mind, the Helix Midnight has a medium feel and delivers impressive cushioning for shoulders and hips when you lie on your side. There's also enough support for back and combination sleepers (although some may find it just a bit too soft), and this hybrid is great at both temperature regulation and motion isolation, too. You'll find the Helix Midnight in our best mattress roundup, and it's now available in two RV sizes: short queen and RV king. Price history: You've just missed Helix's Presidents' Day sale, which took 25% off mattress and included a free bedroom bundle; it's now back to its standard sale, knocking 20% off and throwing in a pair of free pillows. If you want the short queen Midnight at its lowest price, wait for the next big sales event when it'll almost certainly be reduced to $999. Extras: As well as those free pillows, the Helix Midnight comes with free US shipping, a 100-night sleep trial and a 10-year warranty.

With six mattress in Helix's standard range and another six in its Luxe collection, you should be able to find your ideal RV mattress whether you're a side, back or stomach sleeper and whether you prefer a soft, medium or firm mattress. However if you've checked in your RV and found that Helix's sizes aren't quite a perfect fit, there are other options.

Helix's sister company, Brooklyn Bedding, also sells its mattresses in RV sizes, and has a few more size options; its Signature Hybrid comes in three short size and three RV sizes, and there are also three firmness options as well as a pillow top upgrade. There's 25% off the Signature Hybrid in the Brooklyn Bedding sale, so be sure to take a look if you're after the perfect fit for your RV.