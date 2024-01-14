Hitting snooze can ruin your morning energy levels – here's how to kick the habit

This Monday is known as Blue Monday for a reason: the days are short, the weather's bad, and the warm glow of the holidays is now just a faint glimmer in the rear view mirror. No wonder many of us find ourselves reaching for the snooze button in the morning.

But you know that feeling when you wake up and it’s pitch black and you don’t know what’s going on but there’s an alarming ringing and the vague feeling you should be doing something? This is what your body feels when you hit snooze.

“Reaching for the snooze button can confuse your circadian rhythm, leaving your body uncertain about when it is time to wake and go to sleep,” says Dr Katherine Hall, sleep psychologist at Happy Beds. Instead of waking up, as your body was expecting, it’s now being told to go back to sleep, only to then be shocked awake once again.

Still, what’s the harm in a few extra minutes of sleep? Quite a lot, according to Dr Hall; at least, if you want to develop a healthy bedtime routine. “[Pressing snooze] can lead to chronic tiredness, trouble sleeping, and that groggy feeling, known as sleep inertia,” says Dr Hall.

If you’re struggling to shake off post-holiday fatigue, the siren call of the snooze button is hard to resist (especially when you have one of our best mattresses to snuggle up in). But as just a few minutes of dozing can impact your entire day, we recommend saying no to snooze. Here’s how you can go about it:

5 tips to stop hitting the snooze buton

Stopping the snooze isn't the easiest resolution, but these tips can help you make it through those dark January mornings without going back to bed.

1. Try going snooze free for a few days

If cutting out the snooze button altogether leaves you in a panic, try introducing a few snooze-free mornings. On these days, turn the snooze function off, to remove the temptation entirely. Then use our tips below, to help you keep your no-snooze promise.

2. Let light into your room

Waking up in the dark is difficult, as Dr Hall explains. "The absence of natural light in the morning disrupts our circadian rhythms, as our bodies typically respond to waking with daylight.”

Unfortunately, natural sources of light aren’t always abundant during early mornings. If the sky is still dark outside, switch on your ceiling light (or try one of or best wake-up lights, for a natural and pleasant waking experience).

3. Switch to a soothing alarm

A shrieking alarm sound is one of the worst ways to wake up. Not only will it get your heart racing, it can also disturb your natural circadian rhythm. Opt for a soothing tone, to gently ease you out of sleep, instead. We’ve rounded up the best iPhone alarms to wake up to, to help you out.

4. Get out of bed (at least a little bit)

Avoid the temptation to curl up and go back to sleep by getting out of bed as soon as you wake up. If that sounds too difficult (who jumps out of bed in January?) go for a softer approach: stick your foot out from beneath the covers. The sudden change in temperature can help kickstart your morning.

5. Be honest about when you wake up

Do you spend your mornings hitting the snooze button over and over, adding nine, 18, 27 minutes to your sleep? After several snoozes in a row, your brain and body won’t know what’s going on, and you’re likely to spend the day feeling groggy and tired.

Instead of repeatedly pressing snooze, learn your sleep chronotype, and be honest with yourself about when you’re actually likely to get out of bed. Take a kinder approach – instead of multiple snoozes, try a slightly earlier waking time, and give yourself a reason to get out of bed. (Like a delicious and ready-made breakfast).